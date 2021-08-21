One night last week, I was going through our storage room and I came upon some old board games.

And then I saw it.

What’s this? Never heard of it.

The Legacy Game.

I opened it up and spread out the board. There were images of Nebraska quarterbacks — from Dennis Claridge to Tanner Lee — positioned all over the board.

In the middle were the faces of Tommie Frazier, Turner Gill, Jerry Tagge and Eric Crouch, lined up like Mount Rushmore.

I picked up the sheet but there were no rules. It just said, “Pick the cards and see if you can get to Mount Quarterback. Find your legacy.”

So I lined up my marker, a little red football, and off I went.

First card: Eric Crouch runs 95 yards for a touchdown at Missouri. Move three spaces.

Next card: Mark Mauer replaces Turner Gill and leads NU to a 37-14 victory at Oklahoma to win the 1981 Big Eight title. Move five spaces.

Next card: It read “BENCHED” in big letters. “You threw three interceptions and the Huskers lost. You’ve been benched. Lose one turn."

Since I’m playing alone, I ignored the disciplinary action. But I was mindful that the game, much like a coach, was allergic to turnovers.

Next card: Scott Frost runs for two touchdowns and leads NU to a 27-14 victory at Washington — sparking a run to the national championship. Signature win. Move five spots.

Next card: Tommie Frazier completes key third-down pass to Ahman Green while being hit by a Colorado linebacker. Signature play. Move three spots.

Next card: Coach recruits stout offensive line and adds three talented running backs, including a bruiser for goal-line situations. Move four spots. And you get an extra turn.

I landed on a square that said, “Husker quarterback trivia” with the question, “What did Tommie Frazier say to Warren Sapp in the fourth quarter of the 1995 Orange Bowl?”

That’s easy. “It’s not where I’ve been fat boy, it’s where I’m going.”

Correct. And, much like Frazier, I was heading for pay dirt.

On and on it went. Back and forth went my marker.

Zac Taylor at Texas A&M. Joe Ganz at the Gator Bowl. Claridge at Michigan. Steve Taylor vs. UCLA.

And Van Brownson re-injuring his elbow at Colorado. Mickey Joseph tackled into the bench. Ouch.

Gill against Penn State in the Kickoff Classic. Also: Gill’s tipped pass going for 2 in the Orange Bowl. Double Ouch.

Finally, I got to the last card. I lifted it up and it read, “You’ve established your legacy. You played consistent, had a big signature win and led your team to its first winning season and bowl game in four years.

“Congratulations, Adrian.”

Adrian?

This season is the “Legacy Game” for Adrian Martinez. He knows it. Everyone knows it.

And we know the rules: Nebraska quarterbacks are judged by winning plays and winning games. Playing big in the biggest games.

Signature plays. Signature wins. Championships. Winning, period.

When he arrived at NU in 2018, Martinez looked like a shoo-in to find his place in the quarterback man cave of Husker history.

But his career has been like one continuous game of Chutes and Ladders. Flashes of brilliance. Frustrating injuries. Too many turnovers. A benching. Not nearly enough of a supporting cast or good playcalling.

Now it comes down to 2021, when Martinez has to squeeze a legacy into 12 games.

Or does he?

Unlike all the Husker quarterbacks before him, Martinez enters his senior year holding a most unique bonus card.

A “Free Play” card.

Because of the pandemic season in 2020, Martinez was given an extra year of eligibility. He could come back in 2022 — if he so chooses.

That means Martinez could have two senior years. Two shots at a legacy. Two shots to get it right if it doesn’t work out this season.

What will he do?

Now, if Martinez’s career path was filled with big wins and moments and bowl games and such, the choice would be easy. He’d be ready for the next level.

But given the injuries and frustration and void of those things, who knows?

In the immortal words of Ernst Blofeld, “You only live twice, Mr. Bond.”

First things first. And that’s a 2021 campaign that Martinez can put in a frame on the wall.

It’s all set up for him.

Big games everywhere. Oklahoma. Michigan. Ohio State. And all the friendly Big Ten West neighbors.

Now, finally, an offensive line good enough and deep enough to have his back.

And what appears to be quality depth at running back. Not to mention size. Big backs who can pound inside. Find the first down or the end zone.

And two tight ends who can make plays or blocks. Tight ends who look like a quarterback’s best friends.

Oh, and those receivers. Guys with length, who can run routes and stretch the field and a quarterback’s margin for error.

What does it mean?

It means No. 2 doesn’t have to be Superman. He doesn’t have to make every play, doesn’t have to force the big pass into the ill-advised small area.

Doesn’t have to try to win the game by himself.

Oh, and did we mention that Nebraska should be able to play some defense?

Bodyguards, everywhere you look. Most of Nebraska’s top quarterbacks had them. Some had more than others.

Martinez had a couple during his freshman year in 2018. Devine Ozigbo rushed for 1,082 yards. Maurice Washington went for 455.

Meanwhile, Stanley Morgan caught 70 passes for 1,004 yards and JD Spielman caught 66 for 818.

No, Nebraska didn't have a winning season, but Martinez was his best version that season — and who knows what the record is if he’s not injured early?

He shined because of the bodyguards. And he’s got more than ever now.

Now it will be up to him to let the others help, put the ball on the money with the right touch, go for the easy play, the solid play, the vanilla play when that’s all you need.

Scott Frost has a lot of things in place in 2021, more than ever. But it all rests on how his senior quarterback plays and reacts to the moments.

Frost can relate. Back in 1997, he was doubted and criticized and carried the weight of the position all the way to Seattle on Sept. 20.

There, Frost carried the team and the chip on his shoulder to a victory that changed their season and Frost’s life.

That’s how it is at Nebraska — and in the Legacy Game.

But how would Frost have played that year if he knew he had another year, another shot in 1998?

Go through NU history and apply that extra senior year to any of the quarterbacks. It’s an interesting game to play.

Sometimes urgency is a good thing. And sometimes you wonder if not having all that pressure can help.

What’s it going to be for Martinez? Think about all the talent on offense and a lot of it should return in 2022.

He’s said he won’t think about the future until after the season. For now, he’ll focus on the present and being the best Adrian Martinez we’ve seen.

Take a card, Adrian.

About the game and why we picked it Chutes and Ladders became popular in the ’70s and ’80s. The Hasbro game description: “Chutes and Ladders is a simple, easy to play game and there’s no reading required! In going up the ladders and down the chutes, a child will learn (by the pictures) the rewards of good deeds and the consequences of naughty ones.” The first player to reach the No. 100 spot wins. So it's ups and downs, ladders and chutes. The Huskers have embodied that, too, the past few years — and no singular player more than Adrian Martinez. As the quarterback goes, so goes the team. The game pieces included Martinez against Iowa in 2018, when the QB finished with 336 total yards and three TDs; the 2020 win vs. Purdue when he scored three touchdowns without a turnover; the 2019 game against the Boilermakers in which NU lost a 10-0 lead to a two-win team; then the 2020 Minnesota game when the Huskers scored three points in the second half of a 24-17 loss that dropped them to 2-4.

