Shatel: Another Nebraska loss due to the same mistakes. Are Husker fans angry? Or over it?

The flags nullified a Nebraska interception at the NU 45 and was pivotal play in getting Illinois and its crowd into the game.

Unless it was the Martinez fumble — he had the ball poked from behind — that led to an Illini touchdown and 16-9 halftime lead.

We could argue that Nebraska should have been running out the clock at that point, but what are we talking about?

Just like I could say that Nebraska’s offense should be built around Martinez’s strength — running — instead of having him stand in the pocket and miss targets.

But, again, the problem here isn’t about scheme or play calling.

It’s about the same old story, as Martinez put it.

Mistakes.

These Huskers still don’t make enough plays that win games and make too many plays that lose them.

This was their chance to show otherwise, in a fourth year with all of Frost’s players and all that emphasis on special teams and not making mistakes.

Frost said it again after Saturday’s loss: “I don’t know how we could emphasize it more.” And at this point, you wonder if he should really be admitting that.