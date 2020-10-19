Shatel: Are college football coaches receiving preferential treatment during COVID pandemic?

Many, many Nebraskans and Alabamans want their teams to stay healthy and take all the tests they need to do so.

Football teams have medical teams, from the trainer to the dietician and all around, looking after them every day.

During summer we were told by many — including the Big Ten presidents — that college football was too dangerous to play this fall. But the vigilant protocols and medical attention given each team is a reason why it will happen.

» During Monday’s Zoom news conference, Frost said he didn’t anticipate any Huskers being out with COVID for the Ohio State game. And then he added this:

“We’ve already had enough on our team, with people either testing positive or having antibodies. We’re at a place where we’re a little less at risk.”

Does that mean we’re going to be made aware of positive cases on the team? NU has made it clear it will not make positive tests public.

The public should be made aware of positive cases on the team. Not by identifying them. The individuals have a right to privacy there.