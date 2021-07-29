Shatel: Are Huskers risking football games if they don't get vaccinated?

Junior tight end Travis Vokolek said he had been vaccinated.

“I personally am and I encourage people to get it,” Vokolek said.

“I want to have a season this year, as back to normal as it can be. It’s a little bit of a private deal. I don’t go out of my way to ask, but if someone asks me I will say I’ve been vaccinated. I just want to play football this year.”

Nebraska said that last summer, too. We didn’t have a vaccine then. Now, we do.

» I love that Nebraska’s opener is a Big Ten West game. It puts a little extra urgency into August and adds some spice to the season. The Big Ten needs all the spice it can get.

» As I walked into the Hendricks Center on Tuesday, the first thing I saw was Trev Alberts chatting with a couple of the lobby workers. Don’t recall ever seeing Bill Moos doing that. Or Shawn Eichorst.

» The new A.D. has come out of the blocks fast. Loved his comments from Big Ten media days about focusing on the present and mastering fundamentals, not obsessing about the past. Lots of fans liked that one. Action, no talk.

» Also Alberts made some friends last week by allowing for paper tickets this season. There’s no reason not to ease into that change.