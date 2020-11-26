Shatel: As Scott Frost, Huskers build for future, how much should urgency, impatience be considered?

At the halfway point of this COVID-19 football season, Scott Frost has a Black Friday decision to make.
Pay now? Or pay later?
Perhaps a better way to put it: Win now? Or win later?
The prevailing sentiment around Nebraska: as soon as possible, please.
This shortened season, with a lot of young Husker players, was always going to have a developmental factor. But last week’s loss to Illinois has added an urgency.
It starts at quarterback, where Frost summed up the issue earlier this week talking about redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey and junior Adrian Martinez.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that Luke McCaffrey’s the future around here,” Frost said. “But right now to help us win we have to play the game with who gives us the best chance.”
A week ago, that guy was McCaffrey. A week later, it might be Martinez.
That’s the Nebraska train heading into Iowa City, loaded with uncertainty and questions.
Start with this: If you know who your future is, why not start it now?
Why not go with McCaffrey and all the freshmen and young talent who are expected to be the faces of the team in 2021 and 2022? Why not take the lumps during a shortened season with low expectations?
Well, say you do that and the last four don’t go so well. Can those young players build off a 2-6 or 1-7 season? Do recruits buy in?
It’s worth pointing out that McCaffrey was the quarterback during the Huskers’ lone victory, over Penn State.
But you also don’t want a repeat of last week’s stinker. Maybe the young quarterback needs to sit and watch.
That’s just one issue. Fact is, Frost’s entire program is under the microscope these last four games.
It feels like we’re at an early crossroads in the building of this program. Are the right people in place? Are the right people coaching those people?
There are some areas that need clearing up in the next four games.
» Offensive identity: Right now, it looks like the Jammal Lord offense of 2003 — on the quarterback’s legs. Frost knows what he wants to do. But he’s got to have a quarterback who can pass or it doesn’t work. This offense desperately needs a downfield passing game.
» Quarterback. McCaffrey looks like he’s got brains and energy and football savvy. But if he can’t find open receivers downfield, it won’t work. Martinez has also regressed as a passer. Is there an issue with having a quarterback coach, an offensive coordinator and a head coach who played quarterback?
This is a fairly large piece of the puzzle.
» Where are the running backs behind senior Dedrick Mills? Wan’Dale Robinson can’t be a running back. His abundant talent needs to be out in space.
» Cameron Jurgens. The move to center seemed like a good idea. But let’s get those snaps cleaned up.
» Erik Chinander. The defense looked like it had taken considerable steps until last week. Can Chinander get the groove back?
» Disconnect. After last week’s game, Frost said he didn’t see that performance coming. On Monday, several players said the team had poor practices the previous week. Huh?
And all the repeated mistakes. Something is still missing.
This was going to be a developmental year. But now urgency and impatience are starting to tag along.
Building confidence and learning to win needed to be part of this season. But before you can win you need to figure out what the heck you’re doing. And who’s doing it.
» Player development. Personnel decisions. Strength of coaching staff. These are big evaluation pieces that need attention between now and the 2021 season.
It sure seems like that 2021 season begins now.
» Yes, it’s Iowa week. And of course I had a close encounter on Twitter with an Iowa fan.
After the Illinois debacle, I made the observation that Nebraska’s road to progress was headed to Iowa City and added “Yikes.”
Translation: This may not work out well for Nebraska.
The Hawkeye fan didn’t see that. He accused me of typical Nebraska arrogance and dismissing the Hawkeyes — which made no sense. Then he added something that made perfect sense.
He mentioned “Shawn Eichorst.”
Are they still smarting over that?
It’s been six years since Eichorst — a name Husker fans would like to forget — dismissed the Iowa program on the day he dismissed Bo Pelini. Asked about firing the coach after a win at Iowa, Eichorst uttered the infamous “I had to evaluate where Iowa was.”
The funny thing is, that wasn’t even true. Iowa had nothing to do with that decision. It had been made weeks, months before.
If Eichorst told the truth, he would have said, “It’s because I don’t like Pelini. And my boss, Harvey Perlman, doesn’t like him, either.”
After owning Nebraska the past five years, you’d think Iowa fans would make like their Husker friends and forget about Eichorst.
If anything, they should thank him. Pelini was 3-1 against Iowa.
» You heard it here last: The past two seasons, Iowa had really good teams with really good players, NFL guys. Nebraska, as you know, struggled the past two seasons.
And the past two NU-Iowa games came down to a last-second field goal. Go figure.
I can’t figure this one. Iowa is Iowa again and you know you’re going to get a big effort for NU. The Huskers? You’d think pride will kick in. But what about that offense?
Let’s go with 38-21, Hawkeyes, and the Hawks rush the field to grab the trophy another year.
Say, anybody know what that trophy looks like?
