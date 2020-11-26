Shatel: As Scott Frost, Huskers build for future, how much should urgency, impatience be considered?

Well, say you do that and the last four don’t go so well. Can those young players build off a 2-6 or 1-7 season? Do recruits buy in?

It’s worth pointing out that McCaffrey was the quarterback during the Huskers’ lone victory, over Penn State.

But you also don’t want a repeat of last week’s stinker. Maybe the young quarterback needs to sit and watch.

That’s just one issue. Fact is, Frost’s entire program is under the microscope these last four games.

It feels like we’re at an early crossroads in the building of this program. Are the right people in place? Are the right people coaching those people?

There are some areas that need clearing up in the next four games.

» Offensive identity: Right now, it looks like the Jammal Lord offense of 2003 — on the quarterback’s legs. Frost knows what he wants to do. But he’s got to have a quarterback who can pass or it doesn’t work. This offense desperately needs a downfield passing game.