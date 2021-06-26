Shatel: Barry Alvarez discusses how Nebraska can be competitive in Big Ten

Barry Alvarez isn’t coming to Lincoln.
Well, unless it’s to see Tony Bonelli, his old Lincoln Southeast wrestler, at Bonelli’s MoMo Pizzeria.
Alvarez was supposed to come to Lincoln twice last year to see Bonelli, but both visits were cancelled by COVID — including the Wisconsin-Nebraska football game.
But now Alvarez has all the time in the world. As of next week, he’ll be retired from his post as Wisconsin's athletic director.
Hmm. Sound familiar?
When I caught up with the former Husker linebacker last week, Bill Moos was still the athletic director at Nebraska.
So we didn’t talk about that.
But in a quick, wide-ranging interview, Alvarez hit on several topics, including whether he was offered a job at Nebraska, the future of NU in the Big Ten and what the Big Ten needs to get more teams in the College Football Playoff.
I’m curious: Why Wisconsin? You were defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and won the national title (1988). Didn’t you have other offers?
“I was hot at the time. There were a few years there where I was contacted by a lot of schools. After we won the national championship, Lou (Holtz) said, 'What do I have to do to keep you?’
"I said, 'Coach, I’m not going anywhere for another year. I was making decisions based on where my kids were in school.'"
Most coaches select jobs based on where they think they can win the conference or championships. Wisconsin didn’t have a history of winning.
“I had my eye on Wisconsin. I coached there (when he was on the Iowa staff). I studied it. I felt like if things were right there, you could win there. With this recruiting area and in the Big Ten, I felt like I could put a staff together that would have success in the Big Ten.”
Since the early 2000’s, Nebraska has had several athletic directors and coaches. Were you ever offered a job at NU?
“No. But Harvey (Perlman) did call me about Shawn (Eichorst). Shawn did a good job for me, and I thought he did a good job at Miami in the short time he was there. I thought Shawn would do a good job there.”
Were you surprised when it didn’t work out?
“Well, I know the politics there (laughing). You have to have the right people in your corner or you have no chance.”
Why do you think Nebraska has fallen so far over the years?
“I think it’s pretty obvious. Frank (Solich) did a good job. First of all, Frank is a friend. I think that was a mistake when he was fired, and I don’t think they’ve recovered yet.”
Nebraska hasn’t had much success, especially in football, in the Big Ten. Was this the right move?
“I do think it was the right move. It’s like musical chairs. When the music stops, you better have a chair and you better be in a good league.
"You have to be someplace where you’re part of a profit sharing and you can compete with teams around the country. I think it’s a very good league. I was really happy for my alma mater that they were part of it.”
A lot of folks think Nebraska made a mistake because their recruiting bases are not in the Big Ten footprint.
“I don’t think what league you’re in dictates how you recruit. It’s the coach and where you have relationships.
"There weren’t players in Texas standing there with their hands up waiting to come to Nebraska. There was Cletus Fischer who went down and got them.
"There was a pipeline in California and Florida. Jim Walden went South. Monte Kiffin went to New York and New Jersey and established himself with coaches. It’s not the league. It’s the coaches you have, the relationships they make with coaches there.”
What does Nebraska need to do to compete and win in the Big Ten?
“Nebraska has the right people in place. You have a very strong athletic director. Bill Moos is excellent. He’s a football guy, and understands the importance of football at Nebraska.
"I think Scott Frost is a very good football coach. You just have to be patient. You have good people in place. Breaking it down, you’re in a good league.”
We talked about the Big Ten’s position in college football and the perception that the league is not all-in to compete nationally. Alvarez said the Big Ten needed to do a better job there — and start by going from nine to eight conference games.
“Those are discussions that have to come up,” Alvarez said. “We have to take a look at that as a league.
"We have to seriously take a look at eight-game conference schedules much like the SEC and ACC have done. We did that (nine) at a time we were redoing our TV contract because our non-conference games were poor. But that needs to be revisited.
"Even last year, I really felt Indiana deserved to be in a New Year’s Six game. We could have done more as a league to help them. Those are things we all have to look at.”
When it comes to NIL and the transfer portal, Alvarez had different takes. He embraces change with the NIL, but takes a harder line on the portal.
“I always go back to the 60’s,” Alvarez said. “Bob Devaney was making $45-50,000. The Nebraska coaches were making $12,000, the highest in the country.
"The players, we got $15 a month, besides scholarship. Then the money was taken away. We had tickets we could sell. We have done less for the student-athletes.
"For the student-athletes, regardless of the sport, if they are smart enough to figure out how to make money off of social media, well, that’s awesome. It’s great. It’s wonderful.
"If somebody is able to use their image or likeness to do commercials, that’s awesome. I think we have to monitor it, keep our arms around it, and put guardrails up so it doesn’t get out of hand. But everyone has to adjust to it.”
On the transfer portal.
“I take a little different approach than most people.
“I think it’s the coach’s responsibility. You recruit these athletes, go into their homes, you study them, you have to know what type of player you’re recruiting. And that’s your responsibility to build a rapport.
“If they don’t want to play for you and want to play somewhere else, I don’t want them around. I put this on the coaches. That might be a little harsh. That’s just my opinion.”
I’ll miss those opinions. See you MoMo.
