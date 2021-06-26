Shatel: Barry Alvarez discusses how Nebraska can be competitive in Big Ten

What does Nebraska need to do to compete and win in the Big Ten?

“Nebraska has the right people in place. You have a very strong athletic director. Bill Moos is excellent. He’s a football guy, and understands the importance of football at Nebraska.

"I think Scott Frost is a very good football coach. You just have to be patient. You have good people in place. Breaking it down, you’re in a good league.”

We talked about the Big Ten’s position in college football and the perception that the league is not all-in to compete nationally. Alvarez said the Big Ten needed to do a better job there — and start by going from nine to eight conference games.

“Those are discussions that have to come up,” Alvarez said. “We have to take a look at that as a league.

"We have to seriously take a look at eight-game conference schedules much like the SEC and ACC have done. We did that (nine) at a time we were redoing our TV contract because our non-conference games were poor. But that needs to be revisited.

"Even last year, I really felt Indiana deserved to be in a New Year’s Six game. We could have done more as a league to help them. Those are things we all have to look at.”