Shatel: Believe it or not, the Huskers are playing for bowl eligibility at Purdue

Here comes a sentence I never imagined I would type.
Nebraska (1-4) is playing for bowl eligibility Saturday.
(Cue Jim Mora Sr. voice)
Bowl game? Did you say bowl game?
It’s the most bizarre twist in this most bizarre and twisted college football season.
Yes, the Huskers still have a carrot to play for. Let’s explain how and why.
First, recall that the NCAA ruled earlier this season that a team with any record could qualify for a bowl game.
That was a nod to the challenges of a season impacted by COVID-19 cancellations.
Now, consider that several bowl games have already canceled given the climate in the country. Fans not traveling. Limited fans at games, if any. Bars and restaurants with restrictions.
There’s one bowl still open for business that could have designs on Nebraska.
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl, formerly known as the Cactus Bowl or Insight Bowl.
It’s played in downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and outfield swimming pool.
The Guaranteed Rate Bowl pits Big Ten vs. Big 12.
How does that sound, so far?
It’s a strange year to do bowl projections, much less think about bowls, with so many players opting out and teams postponing games. Here’s the best guess on the Guaranteed Rate Bowl by five media outlets.
Yahoo Sports and USA Today have Maryland vs. Kansas State. CBS Sports has TCU vs. Purdue.
ESPN has Kansas State vs. Michigan State. The Athletic has KSU vs. Purdue.
Here’s where Nebraska comes in.
The Huskers would have to win out, beating Purdue (2-3), Minnesota (2-3) and the East Division crossover opponent.
The latter, on Dec. 19, could be against Maryland (2-2), which had this week’s Michigan game canceled and plays Rutgers next week.
Nebraska might just have to win the next two games, considering the bowls have the choice. And there are folks at the Fiesta Bowl (who run the Guaranteed Rate Bowl) who remember what the Huskers bring to the Valley in terms of fans and TV ratings.
It’s important to note here that the Fiesta Bowl, along with the Rose Bowl, recently announced fans aren't allowed to attend the game this year. Only families of the players.
Chances are that will hold true for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
But if the bowls aren't allowing fans, then TV ratings will be more important than ever. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is an ESPN bowl, so ESPN will likely make the choice.
Would Nebraska/Scott Frost vs. Kansas State bring ratings? It’s got a storyline.
We could bring up the whole “Should Nebraska be in the Big 12?” topic. Fantastic.
While this story may sound silly or crazy, making a bowl in a COVID-shortened season would have its merits for NU.
In case you’ve forgotten, the Huskers haven’t played in a bowl game since facing Tennessee in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30, 2016. Four years ago.
This is also looking like a fourth straight losing season for the program, three for Frost. The coach needs to change the narrative, put a new spin on old problems.
Making a bowl game would give him something to hang that NU hat on.
Bowl execs don’t care about records. For them, certain schools represent historic attendance and ratings numbers. Nebraska is still one of those schools.
Again, my best guess is if NU can win two more games, that might be good enough.
But as I write this, I have no idea if there will be two more games after this week.
Or if Nebraska can do something in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Saturday that the Huskers have only been able to do once this season: Win.
You might find all this amusing, but you know what? Comic relief is a welcome tonic in the year of the pandemic.
But remember: Bowl games were always intended to be exhibitions. In the era of the playoff, that’s even more true.
And there’s nothing wrong with that. Especially this year, when we all need a little something to hold onto, to keep us going.
In a season with no guarantees, a bowl game looks like a pretty juicy carrot.
You heard it here last: Both teams need every win they can get. And both would love a bowl game.
I’m going to take a flier here. Nebraska coaches and players have been beaten down the last two weeks. Questioned. I think they’ll answer on the Dec. 5 tundra at Purdue. Gotta limit turnovers and get a couple. And make Wan'Dale Robinson an astronaut and get him in space.
Nebraska 28, Purdue 27.