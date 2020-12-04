Shatel: Believe it or not, the Huskers are playing for bowl eligibility at Purdue

How does that sound, so far?

It’s a strange year to do bowl projections, much less think about bowls, with so many players opting out and teams postponing games. Here’s the best guess on the Guaranteed Rate Bowl by five media outlets.

Yahoo Sports and USA Today have Maryland vs. Kansas State. CBS Sports has TCU vs. Purdue.

ESPN has Kansas State vs. Michigan State. The Athletic has KSU vs. Purdue.

Here’s where Nebraska comes in.

The Huskers would have to win out, beating Purdue (2-3), Minnesota (2-3) and the East Division crossover opponent.

The latter, on Dec. 19, could be against Maryland (2-2), which had this week’s Michigan game canceled and plays Rutgers next week.

Nebraska might just have to win the next two games, considering the bowls have the choice. And there are folks at the Fiesta Bowl (who run the Guaranteed Rate Bowl) who remember what the Huskers bring to the Valley in terms of fans and TV ratings.

It’s important to note here that the Fiesta Bowl, along with the Rose Bowl, recently announced fans aren't allowed to attend the game this year. Only families of the players.