Shatel: Big money and the transfer portal — it's a 'wild world' for college quarterbacks

» It’s Quarterback Season.
And that’s an exciting time around Nebraska, where new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple will officially be introduced Wednesday.
Whipple is on the lookout for transfer quarterbacks, a group that grows in number by the day. He’ll be armed with his resume as a quarterback transformer, with Pitt’s Kenny Pickett his top attraction.
But it’s likely going to take more than Whipple’s charm and resume to get quarterbacks to consider NU.
It’s going to take money.
NIL money.
This is the first transfer portal season when NIL money has been available. And Blake Lawrence, the founder and CEO of Opendorse, said it’s going to be a bonanza for some athletes — especially quarterbacks.
Lawrence, the former Nebraska linebacker, wouldn’t talk dollar amounts. But it’s widely speculated the top quarterbacks could be in line to make up to $500,000 for one year.
Mamas, let your babies grow up to be quarterbacks.
Consider last summer: As NIL was beginning, top high school quarterback Quinn Ewers signed a contract for more than $1 million with a giant autograph company. He enrolled early at Ohio State to cash in.
Consider also: A group of Texas Longhorn donors and former athletes have formed a collective with an initial war chest worth $10 million for the purpose of luring players to Austin.
What a mad, mad, mad, mad, mad world.
Big bucks for college football players is available and it’s all above board.
“Quarterbacks are by far the highest earning of all the athletes,” Lawrence said. “There will be some interesting opportunities for athletes on their first day in the new market.”
This is too hot for the NCAA, which has begged off the NIL issue, other than to say schools may not be involved in an NIL offer in any way.
That’s where the “collective” groups come in. They are not affiliated with a school, but act as a broker of sorts with businesses and athletes.
They raise money to be used for NIL purposes in getting players to come to a certain school. Again, the school cannot be involved in any deal but — wink, wink — can be aware of it.
“Awareness and involvement are a wide spectrum,” Lawrence said. “Schools can be highly aware but not involved and that’s okay.
“The only NCAA rule is that the schools can’t pay the kids. It can’t be pay for play.”
The collective deals on behalf of businesses, who specify a certain job or advertising role for the athlete that must be performed. Or a business could step up and recruit athletes on its own.
Nebraska has such a collective: Athlete Branding & Marketing (ABM), owned by former Nebraska Attorney General Jon Bruning. Former NU football chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht is ABM's president.
How much can Bruning and Lambrecht help their friend Scott Frost, who is in need of transfer help? Good question.
It’s not known how much ABM has raised, but it’s got to be significant in order to be competitive in this new market that Lawrence calls “a wild world.”
For instance, when I asked Lawrence if a school offering tens of thousands of dollars per month to a high-profile player would be enticing, he chuckled and said, “that wouldn’t get it done.”
Lawrence stressed that NIL would not be the main reason an athlete would transfer to look for a new home. Playing time and fit still rule. But it will be a factor — in some cases a major one.
But let the “buyer” beware. Ewers has already left Ohio State without playing a down and is headed to Texas, where another NIL deal surely awaits.
For decades NCAA gumshoes were on the lookout for boosters who would set up recruits with $100,000 summer jobs — like keeping the alligators off the school lawn.
But now the top transfers and recruits alike will be looking at NIL deals worth six figures. And it’s all legal.
“It’s not completely free reign, but the combination of NIL and transfer portal is creating a wild world,” Lawrence said. “For a young man, it’s a dangerous cocktail.”
Let the games begin.
» Watch out on the fast break. Here comes Atlantic, Iowa, barreling for a dunk.
Ryan Hawkins is a familiar story. Small-town (Atlantic) kid. Star player in high school. Heads to a small college (Northwest Missouri), where he's a star player. We see it all the time.
The twist here is that Hawkins decided to use his final year to see what he could do at the big-boy level, Creighton and the Big East. So far he’s put on a show.
Hawkins wasn’t part of the top-five recruiting class, but he’s quickly become a fan favorite at CU. Fun story.
» Yes, Trey McGowens is out. Yes, Nebraska basketball had a virus going through the team last week.
But the last two blowout losses have shown that if you don’t have a culture of fundamentals and team play, things can fall apart quickly.
After Auburn, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg warned that his team would face a “hard, demanding, physical week.”
That's all good and well. But you can’t throw that in the middle of a season and expect it to work. Hard work and tough, physical play have to be the norm — the standard — from day one. Or the players will revert back.
NU will shoot well enough to win some games in the Big Ten. They’ll get hot. But Hoiberg should think long and hard this season about his approach and system going forward. A one-trick pony won't work in the demanding Big Ten.
» Good morning, Amy Williams. No doubt her undefeated team isn’t worried about attention or rankings. They keep doing things the right way and playing good basketball — and winning.
» JoJo Domann, Tom Novak Award winner. Ol’ Train Wreck Novak would be proud.
Domann, Austin Allen (Guy Chamberlin Award) and Ben Stille (Cletus Fischer Native Son Award) will be honored at the Outland Trophy Award dinner on Jan. 12 at the Omaha Hilton.
Along with a guy named Will Shields, the 1992 Outland winner and this year’s Tom Osborne Legacy winner. Georgia senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis won the 2021 Outland last week.
» One more and I’m outta here: My first Nebraska game as World-Herald columnist was Mickey Joseph’s last start for NU.
Joseph, slowed by a leg injury from the year before when he was pushed into the Oklahoma bench, was booed by Husker fans in the first half of the 1991 opener vs. Utah State and subsequently replaced by Keithen McCant.
This week Joseph is hailed a hero by Husker fans as he returns to serve as associate head coach and receivers coach. Welcome back, Coach Joseph. Funny game, huh?
