Shatel: Big money and the transfer portal — it's a 'wild world' for college quarterbacks

Consider also: A group of Texas Longhorn donors and former athletes have formed a collective with an initial war chest worth $10 million for the purpose of luring players to Austin.

What a mad, mad, mad, mad, mad world.

Big bucks for college football players is available and it’s all above board.

“Quarterbacks are by far the highest earning of all the athletes,” Lawrence said. “There will be some interesting opportunities for athletes on their first day in the new market.”

This is too hot for the NCAA, which has begged off the NIL issue, other than to say schools may not be involved in an NIL offer in any way.

That’s where the “collective” groups come in. They are not affiliated with a school, but act as a broker of sorts with businesses and athletes.

They raise money to be used for NIL purposes in getting players to come to a certain school. Again, the school cannot be involved in any deal but — wink, wink — can be aware of it.

“Awareness and involvement are a wide spectrum,” Lawrence said. “Schools can be highly aware but not involved and that’s okay.