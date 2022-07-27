Shatel: Big Ten knows its next dance partner, but does Notre Dame want to dance?

INDIANAPOLIS — There were no Leprechauns spotted at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Notre Dame officials were not present at Big Ten media days this week. No gold helmets. No mascot wearing the green jacket and hat.

Realignment speculation was such that Big Ten folks wondered if Commissioner Kevin Warren had another surprise for college football.

It was a long shot.

But the Big Ten is getting pretty good at surprises. And long shots.

There was no news on the Notre Dame front. That certainly doesn’t mean it’s not happening. Or that it will happen.

It just means Big Ten Expansion Watchers are in a holding pattern.

In his address to the media Tuesday, Warren didn’t exactly put out the fire. And that got everyone buzzing again.

“I get asked every single day, 'What’s next?’" Warren said at his commissioner’s press conference.

“It may include future expansion, but it will be done for the right reasons at the right time. We will not expand just to expand.”

It’s clear that the Big Ten is focused on one expansion candidate: Notre Dame.

There is no school left on the expansion board for the Big Ten or the SEC like the Irish. Nobody that brings the power and TV value.

Nobody that makes Big Ten revenue projections go into overdrive.

Many here expected the Big Ten to announce its anticipated $1 billion media rights contract at this event.

Warren promised it would happen “sooner than later.” But that caused some to speculate that the Big Ten is waiting on a Notre Dame answer.

If that answer is yes, revenue projections for individual Big Ten schools would reach $100 million or more. That would include Notre Dame.

Is that a reason for the Irish to throw away over a century of independence?

What about access to the College Football Playoff if the Big Ten and SEC become too big and restrict that?

As a former Notre Dame man I found said, it’s complicated.

“Having been there, I understand how they value their independence,” said Barry Alvarez, who coached linebackers and was defensive coordinator for Lou Holtz from 1987-89.

“When you go to the West Coast and see the place filled with Notre Dame fans, then go to the East Coast, same thing. Playing in Texas, same thing. You understand the magnitude of being Notre Dame. And I understand why they want to be independent.

“But these leagues keep getting bigger. You don’t know if scheduling will be a problem someday.”

There have been reports that Notre Dame is waiting to see how much NBC can increase its payout. ND makes $15 million annually from its NBC deal. If it can get up to $75 million from NBC, it could stay independent.

How much is money a factor for Notre Dame?

“They’ve got plenty of money,” said Alvarez, the former Wisconsin football coach and A.D. “It’s (about) independence. When you’re there, you understand a little better.”

Alvarez said he was excited about Southern California and UCLA joining the Big Ten. The brand names. The “eyeballs” the L.A. market brings.

But change is hard. Really hard. The Big Ten taking USC and UCLA potentially damages the Rose Bowl, perhaps permanently.

Nobody in the Big Ten is as tied to the old Granddaddy like Alvarez. He took Wisconsin to its first Rose Bowl in 1993. Then in 1998-99 became the only Big Ten coach to win consecutive Rose Bowls.

The game is a big part of his life, his legacy.

“It’s sad,” Alvarez said. “But you know, we’re always changing. And you have to adapt to it.

“When I got into the league, your goal was to go to the Rose Bowl. You wanted to experience that. You wanted your players to experience that.

“That’s changed. It’s going to change. It’s not going to be the same. Once you start the (College Football Playoff), it’s about getting to the championship.

“But like I said, everything is changing and fast.”