Shatel: Bill Busch must be a special teams coach who doesn't get out-coached

Shields will get his due Wednesday night. It’s a good week for linemen.

» What a week for hoops, huh? Creighton got spanked by Villanova, 75-41. Nebraska lost to Rutgers, 93-65.

Afterward I was struck by the reactions from the coaches.

NU coach Fred Hoiberg said, “It’s so disappointing to have that lack of competitiveness when things get difficult out there on the court. Physically, mentally, we weren’t there. And I hate it. I hate it for our fans. I hate it for people who care.”

On Monday CU coach Greg McDermott addressed the loss to Nova, saying:

“Things happen in sports sometimes. We caught Nova on a really good night for them and a really poor night for us. You have to throw it away.

“Whether you lose by one or by 40, it’s a loss. You try to learn from it and move on.”

To me it sounded like one of those coaches is confident in his program’s culture and development, that things are in place for a young team to grow.

The other one did not sound as confident.

I’ll let you figure out which one is which.