Shatel: Blame for this maddening loss doesn't fall on just one Husker

MINNEAPOLIS — They’ll start with Adrian Martinez. Of course they will.

They’ll talk about the erratic passes, the ones that couldn’t hit a Minnesota lake if they fell out of a boat.

They’ll point to the safety that you just can’t take, not in this kind of game, not in your fourth year as a starter. No sir.

In fact, many on the Husker internet waves were ahead of the curve, calling for Scott Frost to move on from Martinez before this game was over.

Never mind Martinez may have played well the last four games in a row, some of his best work. The louder voices had seen enough, and it’s time to move on.

Yes, the quarterback will be the target, but they’ll save some second-guessing for the play-caller, Frost.

Go for fourth-and-mere feet at the Minnesota goal line out of the shotgun? No quarterback sneak?

And pass on fourth-and-8 inside the Gophers’ 10 and opt for the field goal, when the whole state of Nebraska knew Connor Culp was going to miss.

Oh, about that kicker…