Shatel: Blame for this maddening loss doesn't fall on just one Husker

MINNEAPOLIS — They’ll start with Adrian Martinez. Of course they will.
They’ll talk about the erratic passes, the ones that couldn’t hit a Minnesota lake if they fell out of a boat.
They’ll point to the safety that you just can’t take, not in this kind of game, not in your fourth year as a starter. No sir.
In fact, many on the Husker internet waves were ahead of the curve, calling for Scott Frost to move on from Martinez before this game was over.
Never mind Martinez may have played well the last four games in a row, some of his best work. The louder voices had seen enough, and it’s time to move on.
Yes, the quarterback will be the target, but they’ll save some second-guessing for the play-caller, Frost.
Go for fourth-and-mere feet at the Minnesota goal line out of the shotgun? No quarterback sneak?
And pass on fourth-and-8 inside the Gophers’ 10 and opt for the field goal, when the whole state of Nebraska knew Connor Culp was going to miss.
Oh, about that kicker…
The blame game will find some defenders who missed tackles, the ones who gave Minnesota receivers so much room to operate. Maybe have a word or two for the invisible man who tripped up Jaquez Yant short of the goal line.
There was a lot going on in this 30-23 loss to Minnesota, a lot to digest, a lot of blame to hand out.
But here in the eighth game of Frost's fourth season, the reality as cold as the wind up here was plain to see.
What happened here wasn’t about one or two or three players. Or plays.
This was a program loss. A team loss.
It was a team we hadn’t seen since the hot sun beat down in Champaign, Illinois, in what was the worst performance of the season.
Until Saturday.
For the last several weeks, starting at Oklahoma, Nebraska football looked like it was turning a proverbial corner.
The defense rose up and became one, while Martinez found a new level with a skilled set of playmakers. The loss to Michigan hurt, but there was confidence Nebraska was on the right path.
Then at 11 a.m. Saturday in a sleepy 50,000-seat stadium, that team from Illinois returned.
And they reminded us there is something inherently wrong in this program. Still.
In Frost’s fourth year, with a fourth-year quarterback, his best defense and top set of receivers, Nebraska sits 3-5 and is looking at a fifth straight year without a bowl game.
Think about that, Husker football historians.
There is still mathematic wiggle room. With four games left, NU can still get to the magical 6-6 record, if that’s your idea of magic.
But that would entail at least two of these feats: beating Ohio State for only the second time since 2011, winning at Wisconsin for the first time since joining the Big Ten, and solving Iowa’s six-game dominance over NU.
In other words, doing that would be worthy of an ESPN movie.
Yeah, and I’ve got some beach property on the west side of Minneapolis to sell you.
The notion that this team was different, that this season might be something new, was at least squashed early.
Nebraska received and ran a quick three-and-out series, including two Martinez passes that sailed high.
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan then took over and led his team on a seven-minute touchdown drive.
Morgan spent the first half picking apart Nebraska’s zone with precision passes, and the Blackshirts spent the half on their heels.
It put the team in a 21-9 halftime hole they could not climb out of, even when Morgan started throwing interceptions and Martinez began moving the ball.
How in the world can this team come out flat for an important game?
How can so many veteran players not understand the urgency?
Is the message being lost in translation? Is it not being taken seriously?
During the maddening first half, Huskers Radio Network sideline reporter Jeremiah Sirles reported the sideline was “shell-shocked.”
Asked afterward about his team’s demeanor at practice last week, Frost called it “business-like.” He said he couldn’t read if the Huskers were low on gas from having to play eight straight weeks.
“As a staff we have to get them more juiced up,” Frost said. “They didn’t have that same energy.”
No, it’s not going to be the same as back-to-back home night games with accompanying red-laser rock shows.
But by this point in the Frost era, the Huskers have to know you show up for the late-morning games in a half-empty Huntington Bank Stadium the same as you do for the rock shows against Jim Harbaugh or the national TV stage at Oklahoma.
If they haven't learned by now, when?
And while it’s true these kids are only human, and eight weeks straight can take its toll, that speaks to the reality of playing in the Big Ten.
You’ve got to be tough, physically and mentally. You’ve got to show up every week. You don’t get many mulligans.
After the way it stumbled in the first week, and then again not closing out Michigan State, Nebraska’s margin for error was down to the nub.
They were on their way to erasing the damage from the Illinois game.
Then they produced a loss that was more damaging and certainly more confounding.
The kicker who makes from 50 and misses from close. All those drives inside the scoring zone and no points to show. A defense skating backward and then reverting to form in the second half.
A quarterback who completes beautiful passes and then throws high or doesn’t see the open receiver early in the progression.
A coach who won’t have his quarterback under center at the three-foot line and sneak because Minnesota’s nose guard looked hard to move on film.
A stout running back who should barrel into the end zone but slips and falls.
Another banana peel.
“It’s football, man,” Martinez said of Yant falling. “People are going to make mistakes. You can’t really explain it.”
It’s this program too, man. It starts with the coaching staff. It starts with a team that sleepwalks its way into a meaningful game.
Now here we are, again, wondering when it will end.
