Shatel: 'Buy or sell' Scott Frost, best Husker nickname and more fan questions

My stance on this all along has been yes, they should try to play until it’s shown that it is not safe.

So far, there has been no evidence that coronavirus is being contracted on the playing fields. A big part of that is, the athletes are all tested before the games. Nobody on the field should be positive.

In baseball, two teams were shut down for a while because those players went out socially where they should not have gone. But baseball continued on and finished the season. The NFL is playing. College football has had some postponements but is also going forth.

There will be more postponements. But most players and coaches know the routine and are being smart. I think the college football season will continue and finish with the national championship.

» “Do you ever feel your column has too much influence on Husker sports? Or do you take no responsibility for the coaching changes in the last 20 years?” — Alex Shriver.

I love this question because it’s a compliment. And a huge misnomer.

If you want to give me credit for every firing that’s happened the past 20 years, go ahead. Put it on my tab. But there’s some things you should know.