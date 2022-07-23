Shatel: Can Scott Frost, the once-clutch quarterback, become the clutch coach?

There was The Splash by Lake Washington. The Fake Trap. The Quarterback Draw. A native son running for daylight and vindication.

We can’t forget first down at the 33, 1:02 left and Mizzou ready to party. Undefeated season on the line. Matt Davison got the catch and credit, but his buddy the quarterback directed the clutch drive that led to the miracle.

Scott Frost, Comeback Kid. Remember him?

Frost is one of those rare players who have two legacies at his school. The first is very much secure. Championship quarterback.

The legacy of Frost, Nebraska coach, is 67 yards from the end zone with 1:02 left and no timeouts.

On Monday, I will climb into The World-Herald’s Griswold Family Wagon and head east to Big Ten media days in Indianapolis. Six hundreds miles and a cloud of dust.

These eyes have seen a lot since my journey began in 1977 but I don’t recall a preseason story like this one.

The Sure Thing Coach has become the Long Shot.

The Husker Legend who was thrown a parade before he coached one game at his alma mater has to deliver or he’ll be swept up with the confetti.

In four years, Frost hasn’t had a winning season. He had some tough breaks, but he got in his own way with poor coaching and a slow adjustment to the Big Ten.

Because he's a Husker legend, Frost was given a chance to save his coaching legacy.

This is Frost’s Hail Mary season. Hmm. Anyone seen Shevin Wiggins?

We see Mark Whipple, a veteran and confident quarterback coach and playcaller, ready to seize the wheel.

We see receivers coach Mickey Joseph, another former Husker quarterback, commanding the scene with his presence and preaching execution and urgency.

We see Casey Thompson, a promising quarterback with a limited career at Texas. Trey Palmer, a pass-catching playmaker from LSU. Ochaun Mathis, the pass-rusher from TCU coveted by Texas.

It’s an eclectic group of mercenaries who have never played together or for any of the Nebraska coaches.

They join a program that is still under construction — no hard-line standards in place. And they have to become a team, a winning team, by Aug. 27.

Fifteen transfers, many of whom were lured in part by NIL enticements. The 2022 Huskers are the poster boys for the Transfer Portal and NIL era.

Now throw in an almost entirely new offensive staff and a coach trying to become a hands-off CEO.

Will it work?

Don’t ask me.

Of course, many have. Come on, Tom. What do you think about this season?

I have no earthly idea. Wouldn’t know where to begin. That response has frustrated some, but it’s the honest truth.

Most of the key players in this drama have no history with each other. And we’re supposed to know how they’re going to mesh, play and coach, if there will be chemistry?

And under the watchful eye in the Nebraska Fish Bowl?

But I’ll take a swing. And it starts with the Man of the Hour.

I’m curious to see Frost on the Big Ten stage Tuesday. Hear the voice. Read his body language.

It’s bound to be humble. Gone is the cocksure young genius making proclamations to the Big Ten. Frost has been beaten down by the Big Ten's consistent brow.

But does he feel refreshed? Excited? Or feeling the heat?

How about the determined look?

I remember it well. This was the Frost we saw in 1996, when he was burdened with the 19-0 loss at Arizona State in his second start. This was the Frost we saw again the next season, booed by the home crowd.

He had a chip on his shoulder so big it could have had skyboxes. And Frost made it work for him.

He unleashed a season worth of playmaking and clutch quarterbacking. Is that Frost still in there? And can he get that to rub off on his fifth Husker team?

I won’t bet against Frost. I did before and got burned. Twice. Never again.

I will sit back with the rest and watch this fascinating season unfold. Popcorn will be a popular choice at Memorial Stadium.

If this works out, Frost will have had help. But he has relied on help before. Tom Osborne drew up two specifically smart plays for Frost to score touchdowns going into the 1997 Washington game.

Wiggins and Davison aside, Frost was surrounded by generationally great players and leaders up and down the 1997 roster.

And yet it is undeniable that, at some point, Frost got it done. His determination and attitude closed the deal.

Can the clutch quarterback become the clutch coach?

I’m surrounded by new-found cynics in Husker Nation, hardened by harder times.

But when the good folks ask me what will happen, I know what they want. They want good news. I see the gleam in their eyes.

It’s the gleam of the preseason.

College football is the greatest game and this is the best time of year. Everyone is undefeated. Everyone has hope.

As we begin to tell the tales of the new Huskers and coaches, and try to put the puzzle together, optimism will rise. It’s an August tradition.

This is my favorite time of year. Anything is possible. It reminds me why I fell in love with this old sport long ago.

The Fun. And the Wonder.

I need that more than ever now. College football has become a grind. There are so many heavy issues. And now players say they want a piece of the revenue.

Transfers. NIL. Realignment. Players paid. You know what?

It’s still rock ’n’ roll to me.

As I begin my 45th year of my love affair with Saturdays, I have my survival kit. Give me a press box and laptop, a game to watch and story to tell and I’m good.

All the tedious stuff, the money stuff, is worth it because of the players and coaches and feeling as I make a Saturday walk to the press box that I might see something I’ve never seen before.

So even as the cynic sports columnist prepares for the Hail Mary season, he is reminded of the time when he stood in the far end zone at Mizzou’s Faurot Field and saw a pass, a tip and a miracle answered.