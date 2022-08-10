Shatel: Casey Thompson saw an opportunity at Nebraska — and you better believe he's ready

Diary of the Casey Thompson Era: Today was a bad day at the office.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said as much. Defense beat the offense. Offense didn’t bring much juice. Felt sorry for themselves after they got yelled at.

Welcome to the preseason. Welcome to the Dog Days.

There are going to be good days, bad days. The key to survival, to progress, is to keep your perspective. Keep grinding.

This could be a very good offense for Nebraska. The parts are there. But it’s going to take chemistry. It’s going to take leadership. It’s going to take time.

That illustrates the challenge ahead for Thompson, the transfer quarterback from Texas.

And why Thompson looks like the right man at the right time for NU.

Thompson is entering his fifth year of college football. He turns 24 on Oct. 3. He’s already impressed his new teammates with his presence and playmaking.

The question is, how much can the Casey Thompson Era get done?

Quarterback has always been the Big Fish position here in the Nebraska Fish Bowl. It comes with a legacy. And that legacy was always measured by bowl games, championships. Winning.

Tommie Frazier. Turner Gill. Eric Crouch. Scott Frost. Steve Taylor.

Jerry Tagge/Van Brownson. Dave Humm. Tom Sorley. Taylor Martinez. Tommy Armstrong. Adrian Martinez. Don’t forget Zac Taylor.

At Nebraska, where continuity was king, a QB era would be two, three and sometimes four years.

That meant ample time to grow into being a team leader, getting to know an offensive line and build a chemistry and radar with backs and receivers.

Here in the Transfer Portal Era, the August heat might as well be a microwave.

Thompson has two years left to play. But at 24, entering his fifth year and with a UT degree under his belt, you would figure Thompson is a one-year man at Nebraska.

His time at NU, then, shapes up as a two-minute drill.

Older transfer quarterbacks understand this. They all leave for different reasons. Fresh start. Redemption. A chance to finish their career right. Maybe diminished playing time was on the horizon.

It might have been all of the above for Thompson, and for Adrian Martinez. Thompson is at NU because Martinez left for Kansas State.

They are kindred spirits, having to cram a legacy, accomplishment, memories, into a 12-game season.

Some will no doubt compare the two quarterbacks this season. But there’s already one big difference: Martinez has an offense with returning playmakers, run by a head coach and coordinator who have experience and comfort in it.

Thompson arrived last January along with Whipple (and his offense) and several new faces on offense.

And they gave Thompson the road map and said, “Lead.”

All this and a must-win season for the head coach.

Thompson knew all this. He didn’t see pressure. He saw opportunity. And you better believe he’s ready.

He waited three years for his chance and got it after the second game last season.

Thompson started the final 10 games for the Longhorns. He knows how to find completions. He completed 63.2 percent, 165 of 261 attempts.

He knows how to find the end zone. Thompson led the Big 12 sharpshooters with 24 touchdown passes.

What he couldn’t do, at least all by himself, was win. Texas was 4-6 in Thompson’s 10 games.

He was saddled with a no-help defense. Every game was uphill. In the seven losses, Thompson’s offense scored 203 points and averaged 29 points a game.

In those seven losses, Texas’ defense allowed 276 points and 39.4 points a game.

Thompson should find Nebraska’s defense a lot more helpful to his cause. And while Big Ten defenses are big and stout, the league’s offenses are a lot less potent than the free-wheeling Big 12.

But he can be his own best friend by making the simple plays.

Example: Martinez did a lot of good things, but one thing he struggled with at times was completing the swing pass or short pass. Instead of a five-yard gain, it’s second- or third-and-long.

It’s hard to know what to expect from a transfer thrown into a bunch of other new faces with a new offense.

And an offensive line that is a project.

But here is Whipple’s starting point for Thompson: Don’t turn it over. Be consistent. Be smart. Make the basic plays. Move chains. Score points.

The reviews so far have been good. Tackle Teddy Prochazka praised Thompson’s consistency in the pocket. Receiver Marcus Washington, Thompson’s teammate at Texas, said his old buddy looks locked in with “a lot to prove.”

Whipple says Thompson looks good. He also said the quarterbacks need to be better, need to be more in control.

That’s leadership. And that’s Thompson’s job.

The quarterback said the offense needs more vocal leaders. But there aren’t a lot of experienced players on this unit or guys who were here last year.

And, frankly, nobody knows who is going to play running back or receiver or the majority of those snaps.

It’s going to make chemistry a challenge. Whipple even has Thompson and Chubba Purdy “splitting time with the 1s.”

That’s to make sure Purdy gets some quality reps. As Whipple said, it’s a fast game. Injuries happen.

Purdy, a 21-year-old freshman in his third year, still carries a youthful air. He answers every question by saying “Yes, sir.”

He’s the quarterback of the future.

This is Thompson’s team. Thompson’s time. And he knows it.

He goes up and down the field, high-fiving offensive linemen and receivers and encouraging them to “stay positive.” On good days and bad.

Thompson must be that guy. And it looks like a fit, the role he was born to play.

“It’s a fine line when you’re coming in as the new guy and you’re also the quarterback,” Thompson said.

“The leadership is something I feel you either have it or you don’t. I don’t want to step too far over the line but I also don’t want to sit back and do nothing.”