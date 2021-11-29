Shatel: Coaching's latest trend shows difference between Big Ten and SEC

My hunch is, Riley had a hunch.

Riley made a savvy move, going to a national brand in a market surrounded by great talent and in a lightweight conference. If all goes well, he can be in the NFL within five years, if that’s where he’s going.

Now let’s say Riley is running away from the SEC. What should that tell the league that just means more?

It means they should also take note that few proven coaches are running to the SEC.

The SEC isn’t for everyone. It’s a league of big money and big expectations. It’s about what have you won lately. It’s about being the best. Or else.

But guess what? Coaches like money and winning and job security. And more of them have it where they're currently at, without throwing themselves into the frying pan.

As long as Nick Saban is around, the SEC is not a long-term destination.

Right now the SEC is laughing at Lincoln Riley. It spit out another coach before he could even join.

Meanwhile, has LSU hired a coach yet?

It’s not Mel Tucker or James Franklin.