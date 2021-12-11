Shatel: College football isn't headed over a steep cliff. The sport will adapt

Hmm.

The three of us decided to venture in. Our hosts remained outside. You could see the stadium video board from their car. Every play was shown on the board. Why go in?

We had tickets somewhere in the stadium. But we decided to stand in the end zone, the perfect perch to talk and socialize and occasionally watch a complete pass.

At halftime, it was dark. And getting cold. Somebody said “Let’s go downtown.”

Huh?

Just like that, I left a college football game at halftime to go downtown.

I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve wanted to do that in the last 10 years of Nebraska games.

We helped our hosts pack up the tent. They drove home. We headed to watch the second half in a cozy establishment, wall to wall, with some folks watching the game and many more not.

Why didn’t you guys tell me about this?

I have found a new happy place. After all these years of life in the insulated box, I have a better appreciation, and understanding, for this game we love and why we love it.