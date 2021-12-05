Shatel: College Football Playoff committee got top four right, but what about a party of 12?

Are you ready for some more football?
The College Football Playoff committee got it right. But this wasn’t football calculus.
’Bama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati. You could argue whether Michigan is No. 1 or 2, but that’s it. These were the top four.
I like the new blood in Michigan. I like the “underdog” factor in Cincy. The playoff has grown stale. It needed fresh faces.
I’m not here to debate the results. Rather, I’m here to catch my breath after an eventful, exhaustive Saturday and ask a most timely question.
Are you ready for a 12-team playoff now?
We saw so much Saturday. It seemed a season flashed before our eyes.
Oklahoma State, unbelievably inches short on fourth-and-goal. An SEC battle of titans that felt epic. Cincinnati crossing the finish line. Finally, Michigan ending any last-minute drama and the chaos that would have been Iowa winning.
It was like a whole season. Now we’re supposed to go back to the starting line? With 12?
With Oklahoma State, coming off a loss? With Ohio State, wounded and dominated last week? With Michigan State, eliminated from the Big Ten two weeks ago?
With Notre Dame, after experts spent Saturday talking about how the Irish didn’t have the résumé to get in?
I’m for playoff expansion and inclusion. The playoff needs more teams. It will make the regular season more meaningful and offer avenues to teams that would normally get shut out.
Yes, including your favorite team in Lincoln if it ever gets its act together. Hold the laughter, please.
Based on Sunday’s final committee rankings, here’s how a 12-team playoff would look this year:
Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati would all get first-round byes.
First-round games would be played on campus sites: No. 12 Pitt at No. 5 Notre Dame; No. 11 Utah at No. 6 Ohio State; No. 10 Michigan State at No. 7 Baylor; No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 8 Mississippi.
Those are some fun matchups — even better in the home stadiums.
The second round, played in bowl games, would be OSU-Ole Miss winner vs. Alabama and Michigan State-Baylor winner vs. Michigan. A Big Ten rematch? Oh my.
Then Utah-Ohio State winner vs. Georgia and Pitt-Notre Dame winner vs. Cincinnati. Yes, setting up a possible rematch of Cincy-ND.
The rematch factor is a potential flaw. Maybe the committee can try to avoid those. Most likely, they’ll make the rankings first and let the rematches fall where they may.
Oh, you’re saying ESPN would be involved in making these matchups? Well, congratulations. You’ve earned a cynic merit badge.
All of this sounds great, and yet I’m not sure how I feel about a 12-team playoff today.
I need my head to stop spinning.
Saturday’s games were a hoot. So much pressure. If ’Bama had lost, would it have still been in? If Oklahoma State had gotten the final yard, would that have been enough?
Or would the Bearcats — and all those fans storming the field — have been bumped?
With a 12-team playoff, a lot of that goes away. Yes, Oklahoma State wants to win a Big 12 trophy. But the goal was to make the playoffs. The Pokes would have already been in, win or lose.
Same for Alabama. And Cincy. And Michigan. Win or lose.
But here’s the thing about Saturday: It’s not always that good. In fact, many years Championship Saturday is devoid of drama and high stakes.
It makes you wonder: Do we need conference championship games? With 12 teams, can’t we start the playoff already?
I’m not for automatic qualifiers. If you win one of the big conferences, you’re going to make the top 12. Utah, Pitt and Baylor got in.
As for the Group of Five, UC broke the ceiling. There’s no problem having a Mountain West team in. But not just because they won the Mountain West.
I still like the 12-team playoff. I have no idea when it will happen or when the commissioners will all agree on the same format.
If they are trying to hold down the SEC, forget it. The SEC likes the four-team format just fine. And it will like the 12-team format, too.
But so will the Big Ten. The league would have three places at the table if this was a party of 12.
What we had Saturday was terrific. But if that weekend goes away, we’ll have more chances for drama, and more moments in a 12-team playoff.
Of course, the championship games aren’t going away. I’ll give you three guesses why and the first two don’t count.
The one thing that will probably go away from the championship weekend is the feeling that it was like its own round of playoffs.
In the future, we’ll just be getting started.
And I’m going to have to learn to pace myself.
