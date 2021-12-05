Shatel: College Football Playoff committee got top four right, but what about a party of 12?

I’m not for automatic qualifiers. If you win one of the big conferences, you’re going to make the top 12. Utah, Pitt and Baylor got in.

As for the Group of Five, UC broke the ceiling. There’s no problem having a Mountain West team in. But not just because they won the Mountain West.

I still like the 12-team playoff. I have no idea when it will happen or when the commissioners will all agree on the same format.

If they are trying to hold down the SEC, forget it. The SEC likes the four-team format just fine. And it will like the 12-team format, too.

But so will the Big Ten. The league would have three places at the table if this was a party of 12.

What we had Saturday was terrific. But if that weekend goes away, we’ll have more chances for drama, and more moments in a 12-team playoff.

Of course, the championship games aren’t going away. I’ll give you three guesses why and the first two don’t count.

The one thing that will probably go away from the championship weekend is the feeling that it was like its own round of playoffs.