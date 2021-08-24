Shatel: Conference alliance is like three kids sticking together to fight a bully

First downs and second guesses and everything you need to know about the Alliance:
Sorry, it’s not a new conference. Nebraska is still in the Big Ten. Kevin Warren is still the commissioner.
But with 41 combined schools, plus 16 in the SEC, that 57 might be the super conference or power division that folks have predicted for years.
At least the ACC commissioner wished the Big 12 good luck.
For a Husker fan, the headline might be the potential of exciting nonconference football games — and more trips to the West Coast.
This is probably not going to be that big of a deal.
The Big Ten is expected to go back to playing eight league games — with the intent of loading up more wins and getting more teams in the playoff.
That doesn’t mean having a Pac-12 and ACC team on the schedule each year.
With four nonconference games, schools are still going to look for wins — and home game revenue. Hence, there will probably just be one big nonconference game each year. Maybe two, for the adventurous.
You know, there might be some Big 12 teams looking for a payday.
For Nebraska, traditional series with Arizona State, USC, UCLA and Washington make sense. ASU is a favorite because of the population of Nebraska “snow birds” in the Valley.
More games could happen. But if — when — the playoff goes to 12, scheduling will become an art form. One Alliance game per year might be enough.
Right now, Nebraska is scheduled to play Oklahoma (2021-22), Colorado (2023-24), Tennessee (2026-27), Arizona (2028, 2031), Oklahoma (2029-30) and Oklahoma State (2034-35).
And I hope NU still looks to the SEC for games, namely LSU and Missouri.
One national pundit compared this announcement to “Seinfeld.” Because it was about nothing. In reality, this was about a chess move — one that the three leagues maybe didn’t need to make.
It’s about delaying the playoff expansion to 12 until 2026 so that playoff TV negotiations can happen with all of the networks. If it goes to 12 now, ESPN is the rights holder until 2026 and would reap all the rewards.
Yeah, it’s about keeping ESPN/SEC from taking over everything. But ESPN is the ACC’s network, too. Strange.
It’s about the fact that the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 commissioners were not on the special committee that recommended the playoff expansion. They felt slighted, left out. They’re mad.
It’s also about three leagues wanting to make sure the current collegiate sports model remains intact. With the NCAA on the verge of changing its model — or ceding control and power to the conferences — the Alliance wants to be able to vote down anyone that wants to go to 100 scholarships in football or just have 10 sports.
And yes, it’s mostly about the SEC. And it’s about none of the three leagues trusting the SEC or Commissioner Greg Sankey. If the SEC can come after Texas and Oklahoma, why not Clemson or Ohio State or USC?
It means there’s likely no more expansion — at least where the three Alliance leagues would pick one another apart. That idea of USC going to the Big Ten? If the Trojans can stay where they are, in a stronger Pac-12, why not do that?
This is like three kids in the playground agreeing to stick together to fight off the bully.
Or three senators banding together to control a powerful member of the legislation from running the votes.
Is that really necessary? We’ll see. At least they could have come up with a cool logo.
» Now, a word about Nebraska’s tougher-than-nails, ain’t-that-tough-enough Big Ten schedule this year.
It could be worse.
The Huskers get Michigan, not Indiana. They play Michigan State, not Penn State.
Yes, NU has another date with Ohio State, and doesn’t it seem like Nebraska plays in the same division as the Buckeyes?
The Bucks won’t be on Nebraska’s menu every year. But the Big Ten West will. And with Bret Bielema now back in the building, there won’t be any breathers in the West.
Teams like Rutgers and Maryland are going to get better. Soon, there won’t be margin for error over in the East.
Oklahoma puts the schedule over the top. But for the Big Ten portion, that’s going to be the deal most every year. So it's not like this is some unbelievably tough schedule that will get easier in the future.
You know what would make it less tough? If Nebraska was better.
If the Huskers were playing good football and winning, pundits and fans wouldn’t be thinking of this as some Burma Road. They’d be talking about there being at least eight wins on that schedule.
Until then, man, it’s tough.
» Finally, how about some college football predictions?
Bret Bielema unveils a large orange pullover. And scores a big upset.
Kirk Ferentz does what Kirk Ferentz does: beats Iowa State and Minnesota.
Nebraska’s JoJo Domann makes first team All-Big Ten.
Oklahoma and Texas announce this will be their last year in the Big 12.
Texas has 16 penalties and loses at TCU.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud outduels Indiana’s Michael Penix to win in overtime at Indiana.
Ohio State beats Michigan (come on, I have to get one right).
P.J. Fleck grabs the Axe from Paul Chryst and rows the boat to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game.
Ohio State wins the Big Ten and makes the College Football Playoff. Minnesota goes to the Rose Bowl.
After losing in Norman, Oklahoma, Brock Purdy and Breece Hall lead Iowa State to the Big 12 title over Spencer Rattler in Dallas. The Cyclones play Texas A&M in the Sugar Bowl.
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels wins the Heisman Trophy.
North Carolina and Sam Howell upset Clemson in the ACC title game.
College Football Playoff: Alabama vs. Ohio State, Georgia vs. North Carolina.
Championship: Ohio State over Georgia.
Nebraska vs. Kansas State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix.
» One more and I’m outta here: I wasn’t going to do a Nebraska prediction this year. There are reasons for hope, but I’m to the point where I will believe it when I see it.
But that’s a wimp move.
So, because it’s August and optimism is always in the air, I’m going to go out on a limb.
Put me down for 7-5.
