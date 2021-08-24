Shatel: Conference alliance is like three kids sticking together to fight a bully

More games could happen. But if — when — the playoff goes to 12, scheduling will become an art form. One Alliance game per year might be enough.

Right now, Nebraska is scheduled to play Oklahoma (2021-22), Colorado (2023-24), Tennessee (2026-27), Arizona (2028, 2031), Oklahoma (2029-30) and Oklahoma State (2034-35).

And I hope NU still looks to the SEC for games, namely LSU and Missouri.

One national pundit compared this announcement to “Seinfeld.” Because it was about nothing. In reality, this was about a chess move — one that the three leagues maybe didn’t need to make.

It’s about delaying the playoff expansion to 12 until 2026 so that playoff TV negotiations can happen with all of the networks. If it goes to 12 now, ESPN is the rights holder until 2026 and would reap all the rewards.

Yeah, it’s about keeping ESPN/SEC from taking over everything. But ESPN is the ACC’s network, too. Strange.

It’s about the fact that the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 commissioners were not on the special committee that recommended the playoff expansion. They felt slighted, left out. They’re mad.