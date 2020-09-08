Shatel: Could Big Ten football really impact the presidential election?

First downs and second guesses while weaving into another lane:
’Tis the season. Politics is everywhere. Is there no escape?
Not in college football.
There is no shortage of folks who believe the Big Ten’s decision on football is in part politically motivated. I’m not here to debate that. I’m stupid, not crazy.
But I do ponder this: Can college football really impact an election?
Politicos apparently believe so, and there is history of their involvement, attending games, talking about rankings, etc.
The most famous interaction came at the 1969 game between No. 1 Texas and No. 2 Arkansas. President Richard Nixon attended the game, with the intention of awarding a plaque to the winning coach and declaring that team national champion.
Nixon did just that after Texas won 15-14. Of course, the Longhorns still had to play Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl.
And unbeaten, untied Penn State was left to wonder if it belonged to the wrong party.
Nixon was back at it the following season, after Nebraska won the national title. Nixon attended a Husker celebration rally at the NU Coliseum and had a photo taken with two Husker players (I’ll have more on this story later this week in a column about the 1970 team).
Now, 50 years later, it’s become more than just a photo op. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have bandied the Big Ten about, giving new meaning to the term “political football.”
Biden ran a commercial using images of empty Big Ten stadiums and saying “Trump put America on the sidelines.”
Then Trump called Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to encourage the league to play football. There were media reports that the White House talked about providing upgraded coronavirus tests to the Big Ten.
Meanwhile, Trump went on Twitter again on Sunday to say the Big Ten was “looking really good” and singled out Maryland, Illinois and Michigan for not being on board.
Is all of this really necessary?
Again, the politicos apparently believe it helps. Especially if the White House can provide those tests to get the Big Ten back in the game.
Still, I can’t help but wonder:
When you step into a voting booth in November, will your decision be based on whether Michigan State played Illinois?
With all of the important issues out there, is college football the one that will put the vote over the top?
If you have strong opinions about how the pandemic is being handled, do you really need college football to factor in?
Now, there are thousands of hard-working Americans in Big Ten states who will be impacted financially by the loss of football. And there are thousands of Ohio State fans upset because the Buckeyes have a national title contender and might not play.
Everyone will have a reason for how they voted and college football is an important and emotional part of many Americans’ lives. For some, football and politics will mix.
But are the Big Ten presidents and Warren part of the politics?
I have no idea nor is there proof. Last week, Lancaster County District Court ordered the Big Ten to disclose additional information and documents on its decision to postpone fall sports. Could something political come out in that? Who knows? It seems like a long shot.
What I know is that the Big Ten CEOs and Warren opened themselves to this scrutiny — and the unsettling way the league has been tossed around in the campaigns — with the way they’ve handled the decision.
So now we have accusations and theories and political football. Everything, except Big Ten football.
I don’t approve that message.
» I’m a little surprised by some of my colleagues in the national media criticizing the lawsuit by the Nebraska players. The lawsuit is designed to uncover information that went into the Big Ten presidents’ vote. Aren’t journalists supposed to seek information?
» Here’s Scott Frost on whether he will welcome back Nebraska seniors for an extra year of eligibility if the season is postponed to the spring semester:
“I’ve committed to giving those guys a chance to compete as long as they want to,” Frost said.
The NCAA approved a carryover year of eligibility for seniors who don’t play this fall, but that decision is up to each school. And some schools won’t be able to afford the extra scholarships for those returning seniors plus the incoming class of recruits.
» Well, it wasn’t exactly just Frost, Gerrod Lambrecht and me in Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Lambrecht’s two sons, Luke and Hank, tagged along to see dad’s “office.”
As Luke watched the Marshall game on a TV, he said, “This season, I’m going to watch a different old Nebraska game every week.”
Sounds like a great plan, Luke.
» The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated in what might be the last sports parade in a long time. They paid and extended contracts for their stars and head coach. They drafted more toys for Andy Reid.
The dynasty is in place. Now, it’s the perfect time for the Chiefs to relax and lose their hunger, right?
Not so fast. Patrick Mahomes strikes me as a guy with a big appetite. Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson will have to wait. Mahomes will play Tom Brady and his best supporting cast at the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, of all places.
Question is, will any Bucs fans be allowed to attend?
» One more and I’m outta here: Yes, the Omaha Press Club is open for lunch. And yes, I’m hosting a lunch talk there on Sept. 22. We might even have a Big Ten football schedule to talk about.
