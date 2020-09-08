Shatel: Could Big Ten football really impact the presidential election?

Now, there are thousands of hard-working Americans in Big Ten states who will be impacted financially by the loss of football. And there are thousands of Ohio State fans upset because the Buckeyes have a national title contender and might not play.

Everyone will have a reason for how they voted and college football is an important and emotional part of many Americans’ lives. For some, football and politics will mix.

But are the Big Ten presidents and Warren part of the politics?

I have no idea nor is there proof. Last week, Lancaster County District Court ordered the Big Ten to disclose additional information and documents on its decision to postpone fall sports. Could something political come out in that? Who knows? It seems like a long shot.

What I know is that the Big Ten CEOs and Warren opened themselves to this scrutiny — and the unsettling way the league has been tossed around in the campaigns — with the way they’ve handled the decision.

So now we have accusations and theories and political football. Everything, except Big Ten football.

I don’t approve that message.