Shatel: Could Frank Solich help Scott Frost rejuvenate Husker football?

And then he was fired by first-year A.D. Steve Pederson, who had his own idea of a football coach.

Solich certainly rebounded. Two years later he was hired at Ohio. He led the Bobcats to 12 winning seasons out of 16, with four division titles and seven bowl games. He built on the lessons learned at Nebraska and grew into a winning college football coach.

Frost is at a similar crossroads, without the long career that Solich had as an assistant coach. And while Solich took over a national title program, with a veteran coaching staff, Frost has had to build a winning culture and do it with the inexperienced staff he hired.

You can see Frost's passion for his job. But you can also hear the uncertainty in his voice, and see a coach searching for answers. A grateful coach given another chance but a nervous coach with one year to figure it out.

It's time for Frost to lean on some experience. He surrounded himself with friends when he got here, but Nebraska football is not a buddy movie. In remaking his offensive staff, Frost would do well to bring in some experience, especially a coordinator or play-caller who's been around the block. Somebody who can give Frost advice. And then Frost has to listen to that advice.