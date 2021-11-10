Shatel: Could Frank Solich help Scott Frost rejuvenate Husker football?

Scott Frost is searching for answers. Something that will rejuvenate his football program. Something that will save his coaching career.
I have a suggestion on where Frost should start. Some may say it's crazy. This is totally serious.
Pick up the phone.
Call Frank Solich.
Solich retired from coaching earlier this year after a 22-year head coaching career, including the last 16 years at Ohio University. Before that, the former Husker fullback and assistant coach was the head coach at Nebraska for six years.
More importantly, he's been where Frost is today.
The Solich and Frost careers are apples and oranges. By his fifth season, 2002, Solich had won a Big 12 championship and played for a national title. But the year after playing for the 2001 national title in the Rose Bowl, things unraveled at NU. An iconic coaching staff suddenly became long in the tooth. And recruiting misses were piling up.
The program was in transition and Solich was in charge of the next direction.
Solich was a long-time running backs coach for Tom Osborne, the good soldier, the faithful lieutenant up in the press box helping Osborne call plays. But he was an awkward head coach those first five years. Yes, he had watched Osborne do it all those years. But when you're in the big chair, it's a different story. It's your story. It's your career.
But Solich wanted to learn to be a CEO. By 2002, he had enlisted the help of local businessman and CEO David Sokol, a trusted friend. Sokol met with Solich frequently and they talked about leadership and what leaders did, the tough decisions, long-range planning, etc. Sokol even had Solich reading a book about Attila the Hun.
By the end of 2002, with the strong encouragement of Athletic Director Bill Byrne (who would soon leave for Texas A&M), Solich fired four assistant coaches, including veteran secondary coach George Darlington and defensive coordinator Craig Bohl. Also, legendary offensive line coach Milt Tenopir and assistant O-Line coach Dan Young retired. Solich was long-time friends and colleagues with these men. They went through the battles of a dynasty together. It was tough duty for Solich.
Soon after, Solich announced the hiring of a new batch of assistant coaches, including Barney Cotton, Marvin Sanders, Tim Albin, Scott Downing and Jimmy Williams. Solich gave up the title of offensive coordinator and play-calling. He promoted Turner Gill. And then announced the hiring of the big piece of the puzzle.
Bo Pelini, the new defensive coordinator.
The changes worked. Well, to the extent that Pelini invigorated the culture and team with his fiery presence and aggressive defense. Nebraska lost to Missouri, Texas and Big 12 champion Kansas State, but it was a much different team in 2003 with a much different feel. Nebraska won nine games. It looked like Solich's moves had worked.
And then he was fired by first-year A.D. Steve Pederson, who had his own idea of a football coach.
Solich certainly rebounded. Two years later he was hired at Ohio. He led the Bobcats to 12 winning seasons out of 16, with four division titles and seven bowl games. He built on the lessons learned at Nebraska and grew into a winning college football coach.
Frost is at a similar crossroads, without the long career that Solich had as an assistant coach. And while Solich took over a national title program, with a veteran coaching staff, Frost has had to build a winning culture and do it with the inexperienced staff he hired.
You can see Frost's passion for his job. But you can also hear the uncertainty in his voice, and see a coach searching for answers. A grateful coach given another chance but a nervous coach with one year to figure it out.
It's time for Frost to lean on some experience. He surrounded himself with friends when he got here, but Nebraska football is not a buddy movie. In remaking his offensive staff, Frost would do well to bring in some experience, especially a coordinator or play-caller who's been around the block. Somebody who can give Frost advice. And then Frost has to listen to that advice.
If he doesn't go that direction, I believe Frost should bring in a graybeard or old fox as a coaching consultant. Someone to be in the office, not necessary on the sidelines coaching players. Someone to watch film and offer suggestions. Someone for Frost to bounce questions and ideas off of. Trev Alberts has filled some of that role, but Alberts — the Butkus Award winner and All-American — never coached. And he can't be in the football office 24-7.
There's no shame in this. Heck, Frost has acknowledged Alberts' assistance and talked about how helpful it's been to get the feedback and have someone to talk to. And what I heard from Frost on Wednesday — and most of this season — was a cry for help. He needed to surround himself with experience when he got here in 2018. But maybe it's not too late.
A graybeard consultant can help Frost find the identity and assistants he needs. Right now, Frost needs a Pelini — on the offensive side. He needs an offensive coordinator and a new quarterback to come in and light the place on fire. A Joe Burrow-Joe Brady combo is likely too much to ask. But Frost needs all that energy, all that positive juice that Solich had in 2003.
The consultant would also help Frost become the CEO and though the coach said Wednesday he looks forward to that role, he has no idea how it works.
How about a retired coach like Frank Beamer, who would come in and double as a special teams consultant?
Actually, how about another Frank.
A guy named Solich.
I have no idea if Solich would consider such a role, even for a year. But I know he loves Lincoln, and he loves football and he loves Nebraska football. I think it's a great idea. But sportswriters and old coaches have always had different definitions of these things.
It's at least worth Frost's time to call up the coach and ask him some questions. Solich would help a young coach trying to find his way in the maze. After all, he's been there.
