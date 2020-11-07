Shatel: Could Luke McCaffrey be the spark the Huskers need?

The third-year Husker coach was referring to the lack of discipline still rearing its ugly head. You know what? He’s right.

At least there was no mention of culture and players the coach inherited. The majority of these guys are Frost recruits. Three years is plenty of time to fix penalties and execution mistakes.

The news here, for me, was that Frost looked and sounded like a coach with no answers. A coach searching for something.

Much like the team right now.

Frost arrived two years ago with great expectations and was treated like someone who had coached a long time. He had, in fact, been a head coach two years.

Now he (and the majority of his staff) is in Year 5, overall, and Year 3 in rebuilding NU with not a lot of breaks and against a group of Big Ten coaches who aren’t going to cut him any.

Youth and inexperience are one thing. But Husker fans are going to have a hard time understanding the repetition of things like false starts — in a stadium with little noise.

As recently as last Monday, Frost talked about his team being just around the corner from a breakthrough. After Saturday, he sounded like a coach stumbling in the dark.