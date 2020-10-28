Shatel: Could Nebraska and Wisconsin have played? Yes, but Badgers aren't ducking Huskers

But football is about preparation. The Badgers could practice without Chryst and the six players. But the school wants to “get a handle” on what it’s dealing with on the team.

They hit pause Wednesday. Most any coach would tell you, you can’t miss practices and expect to play a game.

And if you want to get a handle on COVID-19, you shut down the operation and get a handle on it.

I wonder how Nebraska might react facing a similar situation, with six players out, down to its third-team quarterback and Scott Frost out for the week.

Also, while trying to figure out if it has an outbreak.

I might be wrong, but I think NU would try to play.

COVID-19 has been a relentless force, but it has elicited different approaches.

Some people are cautious and sticklers to the rules. Some, like the Dodgers’ Justin Turner on Tuesday night, aren’t going to keep the virus from them living their lives.

It might be a reason why we are still fighting the virus in this country.