Shatel: Does anyone have a good defense? Let's see what the Blackshirts can do

The game is so far tilted to video game football that everyone is on board. Everyone. The SEC has four of the top 10 passing offenses in the country.

It’s getting to the point where whoever has the ball last, or makes the fewest defensive miscues, gets the W.

Which brings us back to Chinander.

The Nebraska defensive coordinator has a young defense under construction. But he also doesn’t have to face a lot of high-scoring circuses in the Big Ten.

He’s also in a league that forces defensive coaches to be versatile. Wisconsin and Iowa play offense one way, Purdue and Minnesota another. Ohio State does it all.

What’s a coordinator to do? Hope his boss, Scott Frost, gets the offense out of the shop.

Frost is part of the new wave in college football. He would love to score in the 30s and 40s every week, score every time he touched the ball, dominate the game with quarterbacks and receivers and backs catching and running for miles in open space.

What does Frost want from his defense? That’s something that will evolve, I believe, as Frost figures out what he needs to get to where he wants to go.