Shatel: Don't expect Trev Alberts to talk about Scott Frost's future at Nebraska

LINCOLN — There are years when you can offer a season preview after the spring game.

Unless the Big Ten moves to touch football in the fall, this is not one of them.

There was no tackling in the first half of Saturday’s Red-White Spring game. Starting quarterback Casey Thompson played two series.

The offense was underwhelming. Scott Frost was not going to give Northwestern any hint of Mark Whipple’s new offense.

Meanwhile, there was an army of potential starters on the side with injuries.

Not the kind of spring game to provide any clue as to what might unfold in Dublin, Ireland, come August.

But I’ll offer a fearless prediction, just the same.

Trev Alberts will not participate in what-will-it-take-next-season conversations concerning Frost’s future.

There’s no magic number of wins. No bar to clear.

It’s hard to imagine a bowl game not being a requirement. But beyond that, Alberts speaks in generalizations and gray areas.

I believe Alberts may have tipped his hand this spring when talking about Frost’s new offensive coaches.

He’s been giddy about their presence and impact. And he was complimentary again on Saturday, when I asked Alberts about how the hires influenced the spring drills.

“I’ve been to several practices,” Alberts said. “I’m not sitting in meetings, I don’t watch the film. I look at body language, I look at energy.

“Mickey Joseph has been a home run. There’s something different, when some place or something means something to it. His passion for this place comes out every day.

“Donovan (Raiola) has never had a bad day in his life. The players have really taken to him.

“Mark (Whipple) is kind of that steady veteran who has seen it all. They’re kind of a nice compliment to Scott.

“I think it’s energized Scott a lot. He’s doing different things. He walks around like Coach (Tom Osborne) did, in all the meetings and stations, he’s watching and he’s observing.

“We haven’t won a game. We could have a false start on the first play in Ireland. I like the energy that’s been infused.”

My take: Alberts thinks the new coaches have had a positive impact on Frost’s growth and the overall team culture.

And I think he will look for reasons to bring them back for a second season.

Now, it’s only been 15 spring practices. There’s an important offseason ahead. And a month of practice beginning July 29.

And 12 very important football games after that.

That’s not a lot of time to coach up this group, and it includes key linemen and tight ends who were not on the field this spring.

But when I hear eight and nine wins is the standard that must be reached, I don’t agree.

I think NU must be well-coached and well-drilled, play hard and look like a serious football team in 2022.

Do that and there should be enough talent on the roster to make the bowl game. Maybe more.

I know Alberts is rooting for it. He sees a long-term impact in the new additions, particularly Joseph. In recruiting. And influence on Frost.

“We have really good chemistry on the staff,” Joseph said. “Offense, defense, special teams.

“You see guys out there busting their tail, coaching hard. And nobody has to tell us we have to win this year. We know that.”

Joseph didn’t know Frost until he was hired last December. They were four years apart at NU.

And he didn’t know what happened the last four years.

But he’s been impressed by what he’s seen out of the head coach — who brought in four strangers to make him a better head coach.

“I’ve seen great leadership,” Joseph said. “I’ve seen patience.

“He was a play-caller and now he’s turned it over to Whip. I also see him help us. He gets to go to every meeting now. And that’s good. It’s big.

“It’s also big that he’s able to trust. I asked my brother Vance (NFL coach) about that. He had to do that in Denver, give up play-calling on defense. He said “Mickey, that’s hard.’

“Scott has had a lot of patience and trust. He’s been great.”

Those are the things that need to be seen on the field next fall, in the form of touchdowns and execution and victories.

The bottom line is that heading into Frost’s fifth season, the program is in a fragile state. That’s the lesson from the spring game.

Too many injuries have hit position groups without much depth. Too many to chance any more in a 15th practice — heading into a big, big season.

There are too many moving parts — transfers with big roles, injured players coming back this summer, perhaps more transfer portal additions these next several weeks.

This spring game had little chance of showing us anything of substance. But that’s okay. The real stuff happens in the fall.

The athletic director likes what he sees and hears so far. But it’s April 9. Check back in August. And December.

