Shatel: Erik Chinander resembles another Nebraska defensive coordinator — Charlie McBride

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Chinander has improved at getting the defense to adjust to different situations. And communicate.

“Even knowing when to pressure and not pressure, there’s a lot of communication that goes on,” Tuioti said. “And if they don’t like a call, they can tell Coach Chinander and he’ll listen.”

His fourth defense is to the point where veterans are like coaches on the field. They could make the calls. And sometimes do.

“I hear it all the time,” Chinander said. “Right as I’m about to say it, I hear Ben Stille or Damien Daniels say (the call). I hear it right before I’m even saying it.”

This should be Chinander’s best defense at NU. But the bar needs to be raised. The Blackshirts need more turnovers, more sacks, more everything.

And no more Illinois-sized hiccups, or days off. Until the offense figures things out, Chinander’s group will have to carry the load.

They know that. They understand their role. That’s the benefit of an older group. There’s no need to spend much time on install this camp.

Because they’re ready, preparations for the opener will begin this week.