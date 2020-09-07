Shatel: Famous Husker Burger stand may not get its final season

The first time I had a “Husker Burger,” it was love at first bite.

It’s been my Nebraska Game Day ritual for over 20 years. Stop at the Husker Burger stand outside the stadium. Buy the burger shaped in the state of Nebraska. Put ketchup where the Platte River should go. Dot my favorite cities and towns with mustard.

But now the Husker Burgers might be gone with the pandemic. Say it ain’t so, Deb.

Deb Hammond has run the burger stand outside Memorial Stadium since 1987. She started next to the old Big Red Shop — where the Champions Club is now.

When the university took over that land in 1998, Hammond campaigned with senators and regents to allow vendors outside the stadium. When it was approved, she set up her stand on the southwest corner and expanded to include the red stadium hot dogs.

By then, the Husker Burgers were famous. Nebraska politicians, athletic directors and former Huskers all stopped by the stand before games. Hammond said the idea of the Husker Burger was the brainchild of a Hastings, Neb., meat supplier.

This was going to be Hammond’s 33rd and final season. She was going to have T-shirts made and proceeds to a charity. A Husker Burger Farewell Tour.