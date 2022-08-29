Shatel: Fan mailbag, are there six wins left on Nebraska’s schedule?

First downs, second guesses and an early mail bag (courtesy the good fans on Twitter):

Chaz in SoCal provides a good starting point:

“Do you think Scott Frost can grow into a great, winning coach?”

That’s what this season was going to tell us. And Frost has already stumbled out of the gate.

I’ve known successful coaches who said they never stopped learning. I’ve known guys who got fired who said they learned too late but would apply it to their next chance.

Bottom line, Chaz: It doesn’t take five years to install a culture, build depth and produce a winning team. Frost misjudged the Big Ten, has taken too long to adjust and probably waited too long to make the staff changes.

But I wonder if there’s something else going on with Frost right now.

Time and again, he’s referenced how hard the adjustment has been to let go of play-calling. And maybe we keep asking. But over and over, he’s lamented the change, even calling it “sad” at one point.

During the summer, a Husker player mentioned that Frost was struggling with it.

Some coaches are meant to be head coaches. They see the big picture. Some find that they are better suited as coordinators, calling plays or directing schemes — addicted to the rush of the actual chess game.

I wonder if Frost’s time at Nebraska is telling him he really loves the latter. And that coordinator is his calling.

That’s my theory. And it leads me to the second question, from Husker Dave:

“When Frost said that (“we as an offensive staff”) need to be creative in this league, I think it’s the exact opposite. You need to be sound fundamentally. What say you?”

I agree, Dave. But it said something that, after his team was beaten physically on both sides of the line, Frost thought creativity was the answer.

Scheme conquers all? Not in the Big Ten.

That said, Mark Whipple’s scheme looked pretty sharp in the first half. Certainly good enough that Whipple shouldn’t have been singled out by the head coach after putting up 28 points.

That was the interpretation of many, that Frost was throwing his coordinator under the proverbial bus.

A poster named “Huskers X’s and O’s” had a different take. He thought Frost included himself by saying “we.”

But why would Frost have to learn how to be creative in the Big Ten? He’s been there for four years. The new offensive staff has not.

The statement was bizarre, but perhaps it was yet another sign that Frost was having a tough time in his first game not wearing the headset and calling plays.

Does that help explain the onside kick call? I’ll get to that later.

» “Why hasn’t our team been physically ready to compete? Fans want a physically tough team. Hard to swallow.” — Dan Latch

If you want a physical team, the overall culture and approach of the program has to be about physicality. It has to be that way every day in practice. To that end, it helps to have an offense that is physical.

I remember when Frost was hired, he hoped to marry the Oregon scheme with Nebraska physicality. But it’s hard to do both. It seems under Frost, the program has leaned more toward Oregon than Nebraska.

That said, my observation has been that the last few years, Nebraska has made big strides in physicality. Iowa and Wisconsin are not pushing the Huskers in the trenches. Nebraska, especially on the defensive front, has held its ground.

For me, that was the real eye-opener of last Saturday. Because they had made those strides.

» Are there six realistic wins left on the schedule? — Scott

Sure, if Nebraska’s offense — particularly Casey Thompson and Trey Palmer — play like it did before the onside kick? But the defense and offensive line have to be a lot better than Saturday.

The rest of the Big Ten schedule is filled with teams either similar to Northwestern or much better. And now there's one less game NU could hope to win.

» “When things appear this bad in a program do you wait till mid-season to replace a coach?” — Francisco Serrano

This is a popular topic.

My sense is, it would have to get very bad — lose one of the next two games — for Alberts to not wait until the Oct. 1 date when the buyout drops in half.

Otherwise, you sit back and see how the team responds and how the coaches adjust. You give them a chance. But I also don’t believe Alberts will allow the season to slip away.

There’s also this: Alberts is very conscious of how candidates see him and the Nebraska job. Alberts will be as fair as he can with Frost. He’s a Nebraska legacy.

Coaches know there are problems. But many select jobs based partly on the athletic director and if they’ll be treated fair.

» “The onside kick: trying too hard or being too confident?” — Matt Sayler

I used the term “greedy.” But last Saturday night a high school football coach told me “It’s like he wasn’t doing anything and things were going well and he felt like he had to show that he was still part of the game.”

There might be something to that.

» “Why did Rahmir Johnson not have a role on offense after he was talked up all season?” — Mitch H

Good question. And one that should be asked at tomorrow’s news conference.

» “When does a local reporter step to Scott and ask if he’ll resign?” — Gravitatedpastmediocrity

It won’t be this reporter. I already know the answer: He wouldn’t. Anyone who would ask that is looking for a reaction or sound bite.

One year a TV reporter asked Bill Callahan “If you were the A.D. would you fire yourself?” There was no response and rightfully so. Someone asked Mike Riley near the end if he would step down? The answer is always no thanks, they’ll have to fire me and pay me the money.

» “Do you have the stomach for another round on the coaching carousel?” — Husker Catholic.

If that happens, I’ll try not to vomit.

» “How do we cope with this? Is bringing (Frank) Solich back the curse-breaker?” — Mark Winter.

Alberts has tried really hard to get Solich to come back to a game. But the former Husker player and coach has resisted, saying he’s not bitter or angry, he just doesn’t feel comfortable getting all that attention.

Here is my suggestion: Name something after Solich and he’ll have to come back.

First, it’s the right thing to do. And overdue. I’d name the locker room after him. Who spent more time in that room than Solich, the fullback, assistant coach and head coach? Nobody. Ever.

Make it happen. Bring him back. He waves to the crowd. Crowd cheers. There you go. Curse lifted.

» “Are there consequences to mistakes made by players?” — Kevin Wagner.

I hear former Husker players ask that all the time. We’re not privy to everything that happens in the program. But it sure seems at times like that’s not the case.

» “It appears Whipple has an option package with (Logan) Smothers. I was surprised he only ran it once. Is the staff going to empty the playbook?” — Mike Geiger.

It was a brilliant move that could have been used again. A quarterback like Smothers could be an effective off-speed pitch. Defenses don’t practice for option guys.

I don’t believe you empty the playbook now — it’s about blocking and execution, not plays. And some things early are used to set up plays to work against defenses a month from now.

I’d like to see more of that option game, but you have to have offensive personnel who can block and execute the timing. I remember a team that was able to do that in the 1995 Orange Bowl.

But that Nebraska team had all-time players on offense.

» One more and I’m outta here. From Wade Anderson: “Will Nebraska play for the national championship this year? Will John Cook push all the right buttons?”