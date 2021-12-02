Shatel: Farewell to the imperfectly perfect Husker Adrian Martinez

When the starting quarterback who just lost the season opener at Illinois interrupts his walk to the locker room to go hand your son his wrist band and fist bump him, that’s a dude you can root for.

And when you find out that the good guy has been out there playing with a broken jaw and high ankle sprain and a shoulder so messed up it needs surgery, well, you want that moment where he raises his arms and gets carried off in triumph even more.

So now maybe those of us in that camp will get our wish.

Martinez leaving Nebraska feels like the right thing. At the right time.

It feels like all avenues in this relationship have been exhausted and to continue would be the very definition of insanity.

There are a lot of Husker folks who want to see a different quarterback out there, see Scott Frost coaching someone else, see how it works in his offense or whatever offense is on the way.

But I’m just as anxious to see what Martinez does somewhere else.

When he is surrounded by an offensive line that has his back, a running game and play-caller who likes the simpler things in life — like plays that work, over and over. Plays that don't ask for a quarterback to be Superman.