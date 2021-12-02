Shatel: Farewell to the imperfectly perfect Husker Adrian Martinez

On the day Adrian Martinez jumped into the transfer portal, my mind wandered back to October at Creighton University.
It’s not often that Nebraska football is the topic du jour at Creighton basketball practice. But on this day, a Jays assistant coach caught me by surprise.
“You know, I find myself rooting for Adrian Martinez,” said the coach. “He’s been such a class kid, a real warrior. I really want him to have that moment, that big win. He deserves it.”
I think about that tribute as we say farewell to the imperfectly perfect Husker.
That coach wasn’t alone. Across enemy lines, all the sports boundaries, Martinez was a point of conversation.
That’s how it goes in this region. When you are quarterback for Nebraska, everyone knows your name and what you have and have not done and, at times, what you had for lunch.
Around Omaha I would often hear about Martinez stopping here or there to eat, or how he walked into a store. Including the Nebraska Crossing shop where my daughter works.
Almost always such spy reports were accompanied by the detail that Martinez had offered a smile, a friendly hello, perhaps a short conversation.
When a celebrity can be a regular Joe, and fit into the fabric of our boring lives as if he belongs with us and not up there on the TV screen, that’s someone you can root for.
When the starting quarterback who just lost the season opener at Illinois interrupts his walk to the locker room to go hand your son his wrist band and fist bump him, that’s a dude you can root for.
And when you find out that the good guy has been out there playing with a broken jaw and high ankle sprain and a shoulder so messed up it needs surgery, well, you want that moment where he raises his arms and gets carried off in triumph even more.
So now maybe those of us in that camp will get our wish.
Martinez leaving Nebraska feels like the right thing. At the right time.
It feels like all avenues in this relationship have been exhausted and to continue would be the very definition of insanity.
There are a lot of Husker folks who want to see a different quarterback out there, see Scott Frost coaching someone else, see how it works in his offense or whatever offense is on the way.
But I’m just as anxious to see what Martinez does somewhere else.
When he is surrounded by an offensive line that has his back, a running game and play-caller who likes the simpler things in life — like plays that work, over and over. Plays that don't ask for a quarterback to be Superman.
I’d like to see Martinez without the deep thoughts of Mario Verduzco swimming in his head. I’d like to see the quarterback play by instinct, and not like he’s playing chess.
This will be fascinating. Pac-12 for the West Coast kid? Back home at Fresno State, where a new coach waits?
Kansas State? Martinez’ game, and his flaws, fit the Big 12 so much better, where the offenses are like the wind flowing on the plains, and mistakes are more forgiven and not devoured by the steel traps in the Big Ten.
How about Adrian Martinez in the Big Ten? All of these coaches who professed love for No. 2 — perhaps one might take a chance and say “I can coach him up better.”
We will all watch. And many will be rooting for him to succeed. And there might be an unspoken competition: how did both sides do without the other?
Nebraska will move on. To what, however, is the question.
Logan Smothers has the inside track but the transfer portal is full of quarterbacks. The portal was invented for quarterbacks, who show up at schools with other quarterbacks and figure out there’s only one ball.
Just who Frost goes after won’t be decided until after he finds his offensive coordinator. And presumably then we’ll know the offensive scheme or tweaks ahead for 2022, and they can go find the quarterback who fits the bill.
If they decide to lean on a transfer, that guy will have to mesh with the new coordinator, new line coach, new running backs coach, new receivers coach and whatever new personnel shows up for spring ball.
And then they have to make it all work next season.
Meanwhile, Martinez might get to pick where he fits. First, he must heal.
I’ve been told his shoulder surgery will require four-to-six months of recovery. Which would put him out of spring practice. And make it that much harder for him to compete for a job when he shows up in the summer.
It doesn’t have to be SEC or Big Ten or Pac-12. It could be Mountain West. It could be any place where Martinez can start, succeed with a coach and system that compliment him.
And win. And go play in a bowl game.
That’s what I wish for the imperfectly perfect Husker.
That’s how I'll remember Martinez.
He had his flaws. For starters, he had bad timing. He may have been the right guy at the wrong time.
He was hand-picked to play in a system that had its own flaws, given the lack of personnel to run it and Frost’s lack of understanding of Big Ten football or how to build a program to win in it.
While playmakers came and left, Frost tweaked his own system and finally the offensive staff was fired, the one constant was Martinez.
He played hurt, had to shoulder too much and was benched though probably not disciplined enough because of the lack of back-up options. Or Frost’s stubbornness.
Martinez’ mistakes often happened over and over, but that was true of the entire team. That’s been the culture.
That’s not to excuse Martinez. Lack of personnel didn’t mean he had to keep forcing passes into double- or triple-coverage. Or cause a sloppy fumble.
Which will make it all the more fascinating to see how he does under another coach, another way.
But those moments overshadowed the times when Martinez was really good. Like Wisconsin two weeks ago.
Folks who had their minds made up stuck Martinez with the tab that day. But that wasn’t fair.
All Martinez did that day was clean up messes he didn’t make. Before he stepped on the field, he was down 7-0 thanks to NU special teams. He tied the game up. Then the defense gave up a big run and touchdown. On and on.
Yes, he had the awful interception, but context tells us it was a bum shoulder. Should he have not tried that pass? Perhaps.
But on the next series, Martinez and bum shoulder were zipping passes to Austin Allen and tying the score again.
Then he almost did it again before falling short on the last series.
And so Martinez fell short at Nebraska, right?
I can’t help but think back to his first game, against Colorado. And how beautiful he played. And how, until the dirty twist of fate by a Buffs’ linebacker, the future looked wide open.
All of Husker Nation was thinking about Heisman’s and championships that day. We know what happened next.
But here was a young man who handled defeat and criticism with poise and humility. Played with amounts of pain that will never be known.
Stand-up guy. Great teammate. Three-time captain.
Class act.
Does he not embody what Nebraska football is all about — how Husker fans want to see their program?
His teams lost more than they won. He never got that Heisman, no rings.
But Martinez was the kind of person people aspired to be, a rare kind of person in a world of instant negativity.
And he leaves here with a state full of people rooting for him to do well.
That’s a legacy.
Safe travels, sir. Play well. Embrace the good luck. And don’t be a stranger.
You’ll always be a Husker.
