Shatel: For Bill Busch, nothing means more than coaching at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Somebody is shouting.

Bill Busch has arrived. The army of Nebraska media types are scattered in the stadium concourse. But not for long.

Busch yells “Let’s go, Nebraska media.” And suddenly there are folks with microphones and cameras afraid he wants push-ups and up-downs right there on the concrete.

The Nebraska special teams coach has arrived. And 30 media made a beeline to him. This is Nebraska football.

This is also 2022.

Busch oozes energy. His words fly out at high speed. He starts talking about “OE.” Which he says is about turning the “ordinary into the extraordinary.”

He references Tim Duncan, and he’s off and running.

“We do the ordinary,” Busch says. “And we do it with great energy and fire.”

Little things. Big deals. A 28-yard kick return is a good job, Busch says. A 41-yard punt with no return? Good job.

“Make the ordinary extraordinary,” Busch says.

Today was a glorious day, because it was Offensive Tackling Drill day. This was for the offensive players who will be on kickoff and punt teams.

There were three stations set up, with defensive coaches showing the pretty boys how to tackle.

“It was outstanding,” Busch said, with feeling.

Getting hyped about the small stuff says a lot about where Nebraska football is in 2022. And why Busch is here.

Just a year ago, he was a defensive analyst. But Scott Frost’s special teams had not been given proper attention and finally sprang a major leak in year four.

Like the guy you call to transform flooded basements, this is Busch’s specialty. And so he was promoted to full-time special teams coordinator.

If the Frost Ship gets turned around in 2022, Busch will have had something — maybe a lot — to say about it.

And that would be one of the best stories of the year.

The passion is real. The energy, too. Busch is a Pender, Nebraska, native. He didn’t play for NU. But this is his third coaching tour for the Huskers.

Consider this flashback: late 2007 season. Bill Callahan’s program was sinking. It was obvious they were going to get fired.

Busch, who coached safeties and special teams for Callahan’s Nebraska, spoke to a group of boosters late in that season.

There wasn’t much to say. Busch answered all questions. Until they got to the guy who had had a few.

He made a speech about how great LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was and then asked Busch if they had considered hiring Pelini.

It was an awkward moment. Pelini was rumored to be the guy who would replace Callahan. Busch handled it like a pro. All class.

Those were rough times for the kid who grew up a Husker fan, and would work wide-eyed for Tom Osborne as a graduate assistant from 1990-93.

Busch was among those fired at Nebraska in 2007. He would rebound, at places like Ohio State, Wisconsin and LSU, where he was part of a national championship.

But he was never too bitter, too hurt, too accomplished to turn his back on Nebraska.

Nobody, besides Frost and receivers coach Mickey Joseph, can want this turnaround more than Busch.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Busch said. “This is my third time here. I am so blessed and so lucky that coach Frost gave me this opportunity. There’s nothing that means more in my life than coaching at the University of Nebraska.

“I’m pumped because I’m excited every day. It’s good stuff.”

It’s almost as if all three of Busch’s decades of coaching have led to this moment, to revive the program he loves. He’s in the spotlight.

And he’s ready.

Along the way, Busch has learned from special teams gurus he calls the best.

There’s Long-time NFL assistant (and one-time KC head coach) Frank Ganz, who Dick Vermeil called the “greatest special teams coach in history.”

There’s Darrin Simmons, special teams coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals since 2003. And Greg McMahon, former special teams coach for the New Orleans Saints and LSU.

“I’ve worked with some real dudes,” Busch says.

What is their common thread? Energy. Discipline. Motivator. And extreme detail. Busch says these men taught details for situations that never came up during the season.

But their special teams were ready if they did.

Busch can’t forget his first special teams mentor.

Dan Young was best known for coaching Omaha Westside football and being Milt Tenopir’s assistant offensive line coach during the Tom Osborne Era.

But beneath his understated presence, Young was a special teams maniac. He had every NU assistant coach involved in something.

And he had Osborne’s blessing, because the head coach was more involved than anyone.

“I learned so much from Dan Young,” Busch said. “He was unbelievable at what he did.

“Coach Osborne set the tone. It was extremely important. He was hands-on in everything with special teams. Coach Osborne was adamant that some guys were good at this, have them do it on special teams. Starters were on special teams.”

Caring is the key to good special teams. It has to matter.

Busch, Frost and every assistant coach are passing down that message to the players. When the best players sign up, everyone wants in.

Busch gushes about Rahmir Johnson, Tommie Hill, Travis Vokolek and Luke Reimer going all in on special teams. There are many other starters.

“I was talking to Marcus Washington walking off of kickoff return,” Busch said.

“I said “Hey Marcus, do you remember when we talked about (special teams) on your visit? And he said, “Nope. We didn’t talk about that.’

“But he’s bought into it. He wants to catch touchdown passes but he also wants to do this.”

They hear the stories from Busch, that NFL teams make room for players who can produce on special teams. They hear the tale of Bobby Wagner, the All-Pro Seattle and L.A. Rams linebacker, who played for Busch at Utah State.

“He wanted to be on every kickoff and punt team,” Busch said. “He would get six more tackles. So instead of 14 he would have 20.”

Busch has sold this before. And though the Callahan Era ended badly, Busch’s special teams blocked 16 kicks, ranked in the top 25 in punting and punt returns and 15th in kickoff coverage.

There’s no magic secret.

“You find guys who like football,” Busch said. “It’s a football play. That’s what it is. Let’s go play. Do the little stuff. It’s pretty cool.”

Know what would be pretty cool? If Busch has his hands all over a Nebraska revival.