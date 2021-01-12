Shatel: For Kevin Warren to truly be Nebraska's ally, he must communicate better

But I don’t sense there’s any movement to oust him. The presidents will likely let him grow into the job. To do that, he better communicate 100% more than he did last year. Seems that he is promising to do just that.

If that means constant communication with Ted Carter, Ronnie Green, Bill Moos and Scott Frost, all the better. Especially for NU.

Nebraska doesn’t need drama in Chicago. It doesn’t need drama in Lincoln. And while NU should always stand up for what it believes in, the Huskers also need to put their heads down and start figuring out how they’re going to win games in this league. Because frustration in the state continues to grow.

NU fought hard to play football. It can take pride in that. But it’s time to move on.

I don’t believe the Big Ten office wants to hold down Nebraska. Why? A healthy Nebraska makes the Big Ten stronger, especially in football. That’s why NU was invited.

What I do believe is Nebraska and the Big Ten have been formally introduced after this past year. Any more questions? Pick up the phone.

» If Warren wants to show he has the back of his football programs, here’s a thought: Lead the charge nationally for an expansion to an eight-team playoff.