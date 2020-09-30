Shatel: For many reasons, this Husker football season will be like no other

It’s well known I have brilliant ideas, and my latest was another doozy.

Here’s my pitch: For the cover of the 2020 Nebraska football media guide, show a photo of Scott Frost wearing a mask.

What’s that?

Breaking news: Keith Mann, the veteran sports information director at NU, informs me the Husker media guide will be online only this season.

It seems Mann and his staff had one ready to go to the printer, but they lacked a football season. By the time Kevin Warren and the Big Ten presidents figured it out, it was too late to have a printed edition ready.

Hey, this is tradition. The coaches and leagues may come and go in Lincoln, but Mann said his office has an NU football media guide for every year going back to 1950.

Everywhere you look, this will be a college football season like no other.

There will be four home games in Memorial Stadium this fall. An empty Memorial Stadium.

The Big Ten mandated it, along with strict testing measures for players so games could be played. You figure this was a way for the Big Ten poobahs to say they weren’t happy with playing football, so they’re going to do it their way.