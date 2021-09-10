Shatel: Former Husker Matt Hoskinson talks Nebraska's O-line, Scott Frost and more

Hoskinson said he thought the linemen were dealing with a lot more each play than he ever did. For one thing, he said their playbook might be too big.

“I think it’s more difficult now because of the multiplicity of the offense,” Hoskinson said. “You have a play and then you have multiple plays after it, and you change the blocking scheme from run to pass, front side to back side.

“I tell this to my sixth-grade team: Unless you know where you’re going, you can’t go 100%. My contention is, there have been multiple times over the last couple years where that has been the case.

“They aren’t 100% sure where they are going and they haven’t been able to go 100% because of that.”

Hoskinson says the answer is a two-way street. The players need to study and watch more film. And the coaches need to cut back.

“They are still very young,” Hoskinson said. “Players this young didn’t play back in the day. Unless you’re Will Shields, it didn’t happen.

“These are young, young guys. They have to stick their nose in the playbook and learn. And then from a coaching standpoint, we have to tweak things so they can go 100%.”