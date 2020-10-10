Shatel: From prodigy to question mark, Husker QB Adrian Martinez gets to pen the next chapter

If it wasn’t clear then, it was by the season finale when Nebraska recovered an Iowa fumble with just over two minutes to go. Plenty of time to drive for a game-winning field goal.

But Frost didn’t call one pass play. It was an indictment of either his lack of trust in his receivers or his quarterback.

Truth be told, it was a little of both.

By the time freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey had bounded off the bench to throw a late touchdown pass against Iowa, Husker fans were quickly shifting their focus onto a new hero.

Adrian Martinez. Whatever happened to him, anyway?

He had offseason surgery but Frost would not disclose the nature of it. There would be a quarterback competition in the spring.

Then, suddenly, there was no spring football.

Now, we have an eight-game Big Ten season that begins on Oct. 24. And we have a two-horse race at quarterback.

Welcome to Nebraska, Adrian. It’s happened to the best of them.

Now it feels like Martinez’s career is starting anew. He’s got two years to fulfill all that promise. With no promises.