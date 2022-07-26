Shatel: Frost's strange stumble out of the gate a perplexing start to Big Ten media days

INDIANAPOLIS - It’s not about a number.

Scott Frost’s future as Nebraska football head coach hinges on a deeper dive going on inside Trev Alberts’ program evaluation.

Alberts wants an elite college football program, one that coaches, plays and acts elite on a consistent basis. More wins than losses, yes, but with emphasis on coaches and players who care and want to fight for Nebraska.

In some ways, the process of deciding if Frost can deliver that started on Tuesday.

It began with an awkward silence.

Frost was the first coach up on stage at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. He was introduced by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, shook Warren’s hand and then posed for some quick photos.

Frost then walked up to the microphone and stood there. A Big Ten staffer whose job is to call on the media for questions looked at him, expecting the coach to say something.

Nothing.

Not a hello or welcome to the media and Big Ten officials at the event. Not words of enthusiasm about the 2022 season and the team, full of new players and assistants. A coach who is excited about the chance to make things right.

Perhaps a word about his role as head coach going forward, and the renewed vision in place.

Finally, Frost said, let’s take questions.

It was a strange stumble out of the gate.

Opening statements are typically just an ice-breaker. Some coaches use them to make a statement about what’s on their mind.

Most are just letting you know they are the leader of their program, they recognize the moment and the conference-wide (televised) audience and it’s a way to show excitement about their team.

Also, that they have a pulse.

Frost did take and answer questions, offering thoughts about NIL and playoff expansion and complimented the Big Ten for its expansion move out west.

In an earlier breakout session, Frost was asked to define success this season and he quickly said, “Winning.” When a writer followed with “12-0?” Frost shot back a glare.

Perhaps that deserved a glare. But if a coach can’t or won’t elaborate on a simple question, this is what happens.

Four years ago, before his first NU season, Frost commanded the Big Ten Room with a presence and a cocksure swagger that let the other coaches know Nebraska was coming.

Four losing seasons has a way of muffling swagger. But the reviews of Frost on Tuesday were of a coach who is indifferent to the moment, and already succumbing to the pressure.

No big deal, right?

No coach ever won a conference title at Media Day.

You don’t beat Wisconsin with words. What matters is what happens on 12 football fields starting on the green in Ireland.

But this matters because of one Husker fan who was taking mental notes on Tuesday.

As Frost was on stage, Alberts stood in the back, listening intently. Then, when the coach was finished, Alberts was led to a spot near a tunnel where about 15 media folks could surround him.

Frost had given his press conference. Now it was Trev’s turn.

The imagery was unmistakable. Frost may be the head coach of Nebraska football. But Alberts is the CEO.

He has a clear vision and plan of what he wants Nebraska to become. Does Frost fit into that plan?

The two former Husker legends have what Frost called a “collaborative” relationship. They get together. They talk about strategy and direction and personnel.

Alberts doesn’t make demands. He poses questions and tries to direct Frost into a certain direction that Alberts wants to go.

And that will be the really interesting part of this relationship in 2022.

A winning record and bowl game might earn Frost another season in 2023. But the future of Husker football is about more than that.

Pressed by the Nebraska media on Tuesday, Alberts again ran down the list.

“Well-coached team,” he said. “Doesn’t quit. It’s physical. And in key moments makes the plays to get us over the hump.”

"Every team is going to have some talent, some might have a little bit more. But we’re talking about the details of how we operate.

“Cohesion of the staff. Team that plays together and plays hard. Everything I’ve seen is going toward that.”

While there is a mystery around the “metrics” Alberts gave Frost to meet in 2022, he told me again that it’s not a number.

A number, Alberts said, can be deceiving both ways. You might be 7-5 but still looked sloppy. You might be 6-6 but had impactful injuries and otherwise played well.

There’s nuance and a bigger picture to weigh.

Bottom line: You have to win. And at the end of the 2022 season, Frost’s program must not only look like it’s on the right track, it will get to Elite Town soon.

Part of that package is a head coach who looks and acts the part of a CEO, who is able to articulate and sell the vision and plan for the program.

It wouldn’t hurt to act like being head coach of Nebraska is the greatest job in the world. No indifference allowed.

The games will start in over a month. And then Alberts will have to figure out if Frost is his idea of an elite coach.