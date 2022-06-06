Shatel: Full transparency with NIL a rocky path for college football

First downs and second guesses:

I’m a journalist. And a college football fan. Sometimes those worlds collide.

This is one of them.

In a recent email from a reader, the question was asked: why aren’t Nebraska’s NIL numbers made public?

Along with a suggestion that someone sue the local collective to reveal them.

Actually, Athlete Branding and Marketing LLC — which represents more than 90 current and former NU athletes — announced in April that it has made more than $850,000 in payments to Husker athletes for NIL activities.

So what about the individual payouts? Do we want/need to know how much each individual is clearing from NIL?

No, thanks.

The journalist in me should be craving this information. What do Casey Thompson and Garrett Nelson pull in from NIL?

The college football fan in me says this is too much information.

NIL has become an unwieldy and gray area, a wild west setting where many boosters have taken the ball and run far and wide, beyond the intended scope.

This is all new. There’s going to be curiosity. There are fans who want to know what the going rate for Husker football is, and how it compares to Ohio State and Iowa and the rest.

Last week, for instance, Ohio State coach Ryan Day gave us a strong hint. Speaking to a group of Buckeye boosters, Day said that OSU needed $13 million in NIL money to keep his roster from getting poached.

In so many ways, Day publicly gave a price tag to his football team. The $13 million Buckeyes.

College football doesn’t need to go in this direction.

I don’t want to see a list of football players with their NIL value next to their names, on down the line.

When we are watching a live game, and a player makes a mistake or a turnover that could cost the game, the first thing that will be brought up is how much the kid is making.

No thanks.

Now some will say that if the players are old enough to accept six-figure checks, they’re old enough to take whatever pressure or criticism comes with it.

Except the college players are not employees, not professionals, and not under long-term contracts and do not belong to a union. No matter what the gray area says.

Publish the dollar figures and it will overshadow every game in the country. And then the real bidding wars will start up.

Perhaps it's naive to think that won't happen anyway, that players, coaches and boosters won't spread the word through back channels.

Name, image and likeness has changed the college games forever. I'd just like three hours a week when I didn't have to think about it.

— Frank Solich will have an excellent chance to make the College Football Hall of Fame.

No, Solich didn’t win a national title. But he has good numbers: 173 wins, 115 at Ohio (winningest coach in MAC history) and his 58 wins in six seasons at Nebraska were more than both his HOF predecessors, Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne (53), in their first six years.

Moreover, I think the voters will reward him for his 15-year career at Ohio after being fired from NU with a winning record in 2003. A lot of folks think Solich was done wrong. He kept his head down and carved a new identity and legacy at Ohio.

Goodness, now add in his playing career and 19 years as an assistant in the Husker dynasty, and that’s a College Football Hall of Famer.

— Three leftover notes from my interview with Greg McDermott:

On whether Creighton can do anything about its horrible luck with freakish injuries over the last several years: “If there's a pattern to it, then you can look at our training and conditioning.

“But it’s (Ryan Nembhard) putting your hand up and breaking your wrist. (Ryan) Kalkbrenner diving for a ball and hitting his knee.

“Shareef’s (Mitchell) deal was a fluke. It’s not a pattern. Little bit of bad luck.”

On returning Mitchell, a physical defensive presence who can also play point guard:

“Nobody does it better. He finally feels good. It’s been a tough year for him. The last six weeks he’s been getting after it in the gym. His body looks great. This summer is really important for him. He’s really motivated.”

On what NIL would have been like for college basketball players in the 1980s: “If I was going to get what I was worth, I was going to have to pay them double.”

— Bob Warming retires as Omaha’s Mr. Soccer. He created Creighton men’s soccer, coached at UNO and his protege, Jay Mims, was the first coach for UNO and Union Omaha.

What a career. Impact. Legacy.

I asked Warming if he had a favorite moment, or memory about his career. He immediately went back to Aug. 31, 1990 — the night of Creighton’s first match, against DePaul at Tranquility Park.

“My twins (Audrey and Grant) had been born the night before,” Warming said. “Tommy Kain (soccer player) came up from Kansas City and did an exhibition at halftime.

“Before he started, he grabbed the mike and told the crowd, 'Let’s welcome Audrey and Grant into the world.' And everyone applauded.

“My reaction was, 'My God, what a place Omaha is.' Omaha stole my heart right then.”

Warming said he also remembers then-CU Athletic Director Don Leahy looking at the crowd and saying, “This is just unbelievable.”

Believe it. Warming did. And then he made it happen.

— One more and I’m outta here: Kent Pavelka brought up the idea of honoring the late, great Jack Payne. It’s a fantastic idea.

But where? For one generation Payne was a voice of Husker football. For many others, he was the voice of the College World Series.

Perhaps CWS Inc., MECA and the NCAA could name a section of the walk-around concourse after Payne. Or, put up a plaque somewhere in the stadium honoring Payne.

What we probably need is a CWS Hall of Fame, where legends like Payne can be honored. And fans can push a button and hear Payne’s voice at Rosenblatt Stadium.

OK, one more of these and I promise I’m outta here: Now that he’s finished coaching, it’s time for NU to honor Solich.

Put his name on the team locker room. The current one. And then again in the new facility being built.

As a player, 19-year assistant and six-year head coach, nobody spent more time in a Husker football locker room. Bring Frank back for a game and get it done.

