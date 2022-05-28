Shatel: Here's 3 good reasons for the Big Ten to scrap football divisions

When it comes to college football divisions, I’m not divided.

Scrap ‘em.

The Big Ten Conference is leaning heavily in that direction. Michigan State Athletic Director Allan Haller confirmed last week that some Big Ten realignment was going to happen.

That doesn’t mean the league is going to add two new members (although you never know). It means the Big Ten is going to do away with the Legends/Leaders, East/West, Have more/Have less divisions.

Good riddance.

The NCAA recently gave leagues the green light to do as they will in deciding who plays in their league championship games.

The Pac-12 hit the gas first, scrapping its North-South format. Or was it Beach/Mountains?

The ACC should follow suit, buoyed by its 2020 COVID year, when both Notre Dame and Clemson made the College Football Playoff in a no-division format.

Divisions don’t make sense in the soon-to-be geographically-challenged Big 12, which will add UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston.

Then there’s the SEC, which will grow to 16 when OU and Texas join. There’s talk the SEC could do its own playoff. There’s nothing more SEC than that.

The Big Ten can’t worry about them. The Big Ten has to do what’s best for Big Ten football.

Say goodbye to divisions. There’s at least three good reasons do that.

» Once the CFP expands to 12, the Big Ten will get at least two in.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts says he’s in favor of having the two best teams play for the Big Ten championship. And he says the majority of A.D.s feel that way, too.

It makes sense. It’s also code for setting up the league to be a major player in the CFP.

If the two best teams are playing in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis, it goes to reason that the game should be compelling. And competitive.

The Big Ten football championship games have not been compelling. Only a handful have been competitive.

And all have been won by the East (including Wisconsin in 2012) side.

In a 12-team playoff with at-large bids available, the CFP committee is not going to give one to a runner-up that was blown out.

Especially from a division deemed unworthy.

This needs to be a priority for the Big Ten. And that will be difficult.

There will be old-timers in Big Ten blazers who decry the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan staging The Game one week and then replaying it the next in downtown Indy.

If there had been no divisions, that rematch would have happened twice: in 2018 and 2021.

Too bad.

It’s time for the Big Ten to move on from being defined by The Game. And start building several contenders and turn them loose on a national title chase.

» Television partners.

The Big Ten A.D.s will assure you that Fox Sports and the TV pooh-bahs are not calling the shots.

Let’s just say they’re making very strong suggestions.

If the next Big Ten TV deal is really going to hit the $1 billion mark, the TV types will speak loud and clear in the Big Ten board room.

And why wouldn’t they want to get rid of a format that gives them a championship game that is not exactly must-see-TV?

Why wouldn’t Fox want a Big Ten championship bout that annually includes its heavyweights and marquee names?

And why wouldn’t Fox want a Ohio State-Michigan rematch? It would. The entire nation would tune in. Just for shots of the fans.

The TV partners would also benefit from teams not being locked into divisional games. Specifically, Nebraska.

Say what you want about the Huskers’ time in the Big Ten, but NU games have been some of the highest-rated games among league teams. Including last year’s Nebraska-Iowa game, the highest-rated Big Ten Network game in history.

Spreading Nebraska around to play more Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State games etc., would be “yes” from the TV honchos.

» Finally, divisions don’t do much for a league’s image. Or self-esteem.

We saw it first-hand in the Big 12 back in 1996. The league formed under Big Eight-Southwest Conference feuds. Going to South-North divisions only exacerbated those lines.

That led to a lot of politics, mistrust and ultimately drama. Who knows what might have been had the Big 12 just gone with one 12-team format?

The Big Ten doesn’t have that drama. But there is a line of demarcation. The East carries the banner for Big Ten football. The West weighs it down.

When it comes to the CFP and TV ratings — making money — neither of those helps the Big Ten image.

Go to a 14-team format and look what happens.

You could end up with three or four teams competing near the top, within a game of each other. It looks like the Big Ten has three or four playoff-worthy teams.

Maybe the Big Ten title game loser falls out. But the third place team moves up.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said it recently: he would look forward to not having to play all East teams and getting to play some more West teams. Sounds like more fodder for a Indiana-Nebraska bulletin board.

But you get Allen’s vibe. The East teams will be in favor.

The question is how many games? The one that makes the most sense is a 3-5 format — three annual rivalry games and five rotating every two years.

For Nebraska, this would likely mean Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota/Northwestern every season. And more visits by Michigan and Penn State to Lincoln.

Some Husker fans may protest such a change. It’s a steeper climb in a 14-team league than a seven-team division.

Of course, the priority now is to learn how to win again, period.

As Alberts said, “I’m in favor of the two best teams playing for the championship every year. It’s our job to be one of those two teams.”

Now that’s something every Husker fan could support.

