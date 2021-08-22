Shatel: How can Scott Frost change Nebraska football's narrative? Winning

There’s a football coach in there somewhere. A good one, I believe.
But he’s got to come out.
Is Scott Frost a Big Ten-caliber coach? Does he have a Big Ten-caliber staff?
There’s no time like the present to show themselves.
Urgency has entered the building. Frost has led himself down a career detour and made himself an easy target.
Three losing seasons. Now a seemingly small NCAA investigation has caused speculation.
Some in the national media, including former coach Rick Neuheisel, said NU officials outed or caused the investigation to lessen a buyout of Frost’s contract.
That seems like a large leap. Nobody at NU wants Frost out, least of all new Athletic Director Trev Alberts, who didn’t know about the investigation until after he was hired.
Coaches make enemies. That’s a fact. Somewhere, Frost made someone mad enough to turn in evidence to the NCAA — then leak it to a reporter.
For coaches, there’s one sure way to fight back, one effective way to get revenge.
Winning.
A winning season, and the right wins, would do wonders for Frost. Change narratives that are building. Provide room to breathe.
To do that, Frost and Co. will have to do more coaching than they’ve done since arriving at Nebraska.
Inspire energy and disciplined football. Build confidence and chemistry. Eliminate self-inflicted gaffes. Find an edge. Call games that follow this rule: The coach looks smart when the team wins.
Frost and his staff had all that at Central Florida. But they didn’t graduate from coaching after that 13-0 season. Their education was just beginning.
Big Ten Football 101 has been a bear.
Those early bad breaks didn’t help. Neither did a pandemic in the middle of building a program.
Frost brought an arrogance and bravado to the league, but the lessons came quickly.
At times Frost has seemed surprised by the Big Ten, particularly the levels of physicality and coaching.
The Big Ten doesn’t have SEC talent. But it has coaches, good ones, everywhere. The league’s top coach might be at Rutgers.
You can out-talent some of these guys, but you’re not going to whip them with scheme. And you better match their penchant for clean, fundamental football.
Frost has been close in some games, but his teams haven’t had the confidence or ability — or kicker — to make the one play or close the deal. It has left him flustered and blaming things like media timeouts for interrupting his offensive flow.
The Big Ten is no-excuses, big-boy football. If Frost’s staff didn’t know that before, they do now. They’ve got the bruises to prove it.
“I think this game will always humble you,” linebacker coach Barrett Ruud said. “I don’t want to say it came too easy (at UCF), but if you ever think you have the game figured out, it’s going to humble you.
“You have to have your belief system but always be willing to learn.”
Nebraska has done that.
Ruud said defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was able to play mostly base defense at UCF against the AAC’s spread offenses, but now has incorporated different packages to adjust to the Big Ten’s variety of spread and power.
Offensively, Frost is evolving. He had to get bigger all around. Not just up front, but at running back and receiver. He used the transfer portal to bolster both.
NU should offer a different approach this year, more downfield throwing and playmaking by taller receivers and a pounding run game — that complement each other.
Frost has kept some of his schemes intact but how they move the chains — and break the invisible force field inside the 20 — needed revamping.
“We’ve grown a lot,” Ruud said. “There was definitely an adjustment coming into this conference.”
Nebraska heads into the 2021 campaign in a better place in terms of talent and depth and physicality than it has been in three years. And maybe longer.
Learning to win is the final piece. Sometimes that takes a break. A spark. A surprise performance from a player you weren’t expecting.
This coaching staff needs to find a winning hand and ride it. I know a good place to start.
The run game.
Frost’s best offensive line and a trio of quality running backs should enable NU to make yards when it needs them. And do so on a prolonged basis — minus penalties and turnovers.
A stout, dependable run game takes pressure off quarterback Adrian Martinez and helps the defense. It gives you a chance for touchdowns instead of field goals.
And is there anything better for confidence and chemistry than a powerful run game that creates second-and-3 and is able to convert first down after first down?
The best coaches don’t win with scheme. They win with players and execution.
Mostly, they win.
Is Frost ready?
“Coach Frost has been a better head coach every year,” Chinander said.
“He was a better head coach the third year (last year) than he was at UCF when we won. That’s just him being more comfortable in his position and growing.
“You’re better at knowing what to do, what to expect, what kind of plan you need. You’re better in front of the guys in the room. You know what the guys need to hear. Me and him are both growing that way.
“I think he’s got us in position to where we want to be. He’s got us in position to ascend.”
That next step will be the hardest. It will require toughness. A chip on the shoulder, perhaps.
But is that guy who took such a step at Husky Stadium in 1997 — after being booed by his home fans — still there?
It will take players who become leaders and coaches on the field, demanding clean football from their teammates.
But didn’t Frost live that life as a player at Nebraska? Doesn’t he know the formula by heart?
And hasn’t he taken a thousand notes while learning under a hall of fame list of NFL and college coaches?
Some coaches take longer than others. And while Frost has had to rebuild with unusual hurdles, four years seems a proper measuring stick.
Kirk Ferentz had to rebuild Iowa. In his fourth year, the Hawkeyes tied for the Big Ten title and went to the Orange Bowl.
Barry Alvarez had to build Wisconsin from the ground up. In his fourth year, he was in the Rose Bowl.
Nobody’s saying Frost has to do that. Any bowl this season would work. Meaningful progress is the expectation.
I still believe Nebraska has the right coach for that job. It’s time for him to come out.
