Shatel: How can Scott Frost change Nebraska football's narrative? Winning

Mostly, they win.

Is Frost ready?

“Coach Frost has been a better head coach every year,” Chinander said.

“He was a better head coach the third year (last year) than he was at UCF when we won. That’s just him being more comfortable in his position and growing.

“You’re better at knowing what to do, what to expect, what kind of plan you need. You’re better in front of the guys in the room. You know what the guys need to hear. Me and him are both growing that way.

“I think he’s got us in position to where we want to be. He’s got us in position to ascend.”

That next step will be the hardest. It will require toughness. A chip on the shoulder, perhaps.

But is that guy who took such a step at Husky Stadium in 1997 — after being booed by his home fans — still there?

It will take players who become leaders and coaches on the field, demanding clean football from their teammates.

But didn’t Frost live that life as a player at Nebraska? Doesn’t he know the formula by heart?