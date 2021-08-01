Editor's note: This proposal for saving college football is one of two created by World-Herald staff writers. Don't miss Sam McKewon's introduction on why we've crafted these plans or Dirk Chatelain's idea for the College Football Cup.

Kevin Warren, captain of the Big Ten's fate, recently mentioned the idea of moving around the Big Ten football championship game.

Indianapolis. Minneapolis. Maybe Detroit.

How about the Rose Bowl?

Paging Mr. Warren, Mr. Kevin Warren. Please pick up a white courtesy phone. It’s the future on the line.

Warren is the awkward commissioner. But perhaps he’s due a mulligan.

He had a rough first year. But dealing with a pandemic — with no playbook on how to do that — is no way to ease into a job.

Warren flunked. But there’s always another test, and this is one that will define his Big Ten career, either proving he has the chops or that the Big Ten presidents made a terrible mistake.

Realignment. Super power vs. super power. SEC vs Big Ten. ESPN vs. Fox.

The stakes have never been higher. The call for a bold move has never been greater. The direction has never been clearer.

Go West, Big Ten. Go Hollywood, Kevin.

The Pac-12 sits out west with a new commissioner (new to college sports) and no history of ambition, power or money. It’s ripe to be plucked.

Paging Kevin Warren.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 share a heritage, Rose Bowl tradition and the Fox Sports network. That’s a starting point.

So here are three options.

1. Form an alliance with the Pac-12, with nonconference scheduling among the 26 schools in all sports.

Create big-time matchups for Fox. Become partners in everything, share conference rules, etc.

That’s fine. But that’s not enough.

2. Target and pursue six Pac-12 schools to join the Big Ten.

USC, UCLA, Oregon, Washington, Stanford and Colorado.

Boom. There’s a 20-team super conference. There’s a Big Ten that stretches from Los Angeles to New York.

Now there’s one more option for those with a heartier appetite.

3. Take on the entire Pac-12.

That’s 26 schools. One giant conference. Divide it into two 13-school divisions. Call them the “Mamas” and the “Papas” ("California Dreaming"?).

Nebraska, the San Diego of the Big Ten, would be happy to slide west. And start counting the money.

This is not necessarily a fresh take. Super conferences have been the rage in college football discussions all week. The Athletic's Andy Staples, among others, have suggested a Big Ten-Pac 12 dance card.

As I sit here wearing my Big Eight T-shirt and staring up at a photo of Barry Switzer and Tom Osborne, all of this is hard to fathom.

My first instinct was to suggest the Big Ten bring in Kansas and Iowa State. Or KU and Syracuse (from the ACC), which would arguably give the Big Ten the top collection in college hoops.

But realignment is about football. And money. And power. And money.

Nobody in the Big 12 can allow the Big Ten to keep up with the Joneses (the SEC) in a neighborhood that projects to pay individual members $70 million-$80 million per year.

The Pac-12 does that. And if the Big Ten doesn’t pounce, somebody else will.

That somebody might be the SEC. Don’t laugh. Oklahoma and Texas just joined Friday, and there’s already speculation the SEC is going after Clemson and Florida State.

What about Ohio State? If you’re going to survive in this futuristic world, you have to tear up old boundaries and loyalties. You bet Ohio State would have to consider an SEC offer if the Big Ten stands pat and falls back.

What about USC? The Trojan horse is the crown jewel of the West. The most coveted prize. Pac-12 schools aren’t looking for trouble, but others would follow if USC left.

The ACC, with Notre Dame as a partner in all sports except football, has a media rights package secured through 2036. But that could make the ACC vulnerable.

Could Clemson and FSU join the Super SEC? Would the ACC make the first move on USC and the Pac-12, perhaps with ND’s approval since the Irish already play USC and Stanford?

Wait a minute. USC and UCLA in the “Atlantic” Coast Conference? That’s crazy.

Wrong. There’s no more crazy. There’s only millions of dollars that can make all the inconveniences slightly more tolerable.

So, why the rush to conglomerate? Because of the NIL market. Playing in large brand-name conferences, and in all of those big TV games, will drive up the prices for athletes. That’s Recruiting 101.

Because recently NCAA President Mark Emmert remarked that it might be time for the NCAA to be in charge of less, and the schools and conferences to be in charge of more. Like their own fate.

And because of money.

The Big Ten used to win this chess match when Jim Delany was in charge. His realignment and TV negotiation put the Big Ten ahead of the SEC with the largest revenue pie. But the SEC’s Greg Sankey is threatening to open up a chain of restaurants — and dominate all of college football.

The Pac-12 can’t fight the SEC. The ACC might not be able to, either. You saw what Sankey did to the Big 12.

This is a job for the Big Ten. And its second-year commissioner.

Does the league look east? Funny, but Delany, a North Carolina grad, dreamed of Carolina blue in the Big Ten.

Should the Big Ten, already with an ACC partnership in college hoops, make a move on the ACC? Is that finally the way to get Notre Dame in the Big Ten?

Such a move would come with high hurdles, namely ESPN’s tie with the ACC. The Big Ten's major partner is Fox. The Pac-12, already in Fox Sports’ stable, makes much more sense.

Timing is important here. But part of the timing is that both the Big Ten and Pac-12 have commissioners (Warren and George Kliavkoff) who have little experience in college sports and TV.

This move might take the match-making skills of Mark Silverman, the president of Fox Sports National Networks. Silverman used to be president of the Big Ten Network.

But it’s going to take the leadership skills of the Big Ten commissioner to provide a vision and sell it to his 14 constituents. And then boldly execute it.

Standing pat could be dangerous while the rest of college sports plays musical chairs and forms powerful allegiances. Nothing less than the Big Ten’s future is at stake.

Will the commissioner answer the call?

