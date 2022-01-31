Shatel: Husker fans have Zac Fever. Thank Bill Callahan for that

First downs and second guesses:
Nebraska has Zac Fever. It’s a beautiful thing.
Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor is going to the Super Bowl. Sixteen autumns ago, Taylor had a two-year residency as the Huskers’ quarterback.
From Nov. 25, 2005 through Nov. 24, 2006, Taylor quarterbacked 11 victories for NU, including an Alamo Bowl win over Michigan and a thrilling comeback at Texas A&M that clinched the 2006 Big 12 North title.
Husker fans remember Zac as the nice guy, humble son of an Oklahoma Sooner, who won some big games, met the girl of his dreams in the NU sports information department and started a fairy tale life right here in Nebraska.
Nebraskans have congratulated and lauded Taylor for his Super Bowl run. You see folks wearing Bengals gear. Zach Potter, Taylor’s NU teammate, has suggested the school bring him back for the 2022 spring game to be celebrated.
It’s great stuff, but it comes with a touch of irony.
Nebraskans are conjuring up all these feelings from a deep, dark place they buried in the backyard of their memories.
The Bill Callahan era. Remember him?
A generation of Husker fans would just as soon forget that ever happened. Nothing against Callahan.
He was an accidental college football coach. In 2004 Callahan was between NFL jobs when a desperate Steve Pederson offered him a chance and a lot of money. Why not?
It was a bad fit. There were two totally forgettable seasons and two bowl years. Callahan was fired after 2007 and went back to the NFL, where he remains one of the league’s greatest offensive line coaches.
Taylor’s heady playmaking saved Callahan’s time from being a total disaster. But likewise, Callahan gave Taylor an opportunity.
And he gave Zac Taylor to Nebraska.
Taylor had a journeyman career at Wake Forest and then Butler Community College when Callahan dialed him up because he needed a quarterback.
It wasn’t magic at first. But on Nov. 25 at Colorado, Taylor aced West Coast Offense 101. He completed 27 of 43 passes for 392 yards and two touchdowns.
Taylor made like Rich Gannon as he led a 30-3 win that likely saved Callahan’s job in year two.
Taylor won Big 12 player of the year in 2006 as Nebraska lost to OU in the Big 12 championship game and went to the Cotton Bowl.
That set up NU as a Big 12 favorite for 2007, and Callahan received a three-year extension in September. With big-name transfer Sam Keller set to take over at quarterback.
As history reminds, the bottom fell out.
Taylor was the best part of the Callahan Era, which included Ndamukong Suh and a roster of talent that set up Bo Pelini.
But Taylor was coached by Callahan and ran plays called by the coach.
Taylor not only found his dream girl at NU, Sarah Sherman, but his coaching career began with Sarah’s father, Mike Sherman, when he was head coach at Texas A&M.
Taylor followed Sherman to the Miami Dolphins in 2012 when Sherman was hired as offensive coordinator. And so the road began.
If Taylor hadn’t come to Nebraska, who knows where he would have ended up.
So as the Taylor bandwagon cranks up in Nebraska — along with quarterback Joe Burrow, the son of a Husker and lifetime Husker fan — it seems appropriate to finally say it.
Thank you, Bill Callahan.
Ironic, huh?
» What a great win for Derrin Hansen and the UNO men’s basketball team last Saturday. They needed it.
There’s a buzz going through the Maverick fan base wondering if first-year Athletic Director Adrian Dowell will take any action after the season.
Dowell, who attends all the games, said he’ll sit down and talk with Hansen after the season. The Mavs are 4-18 in Hansen’s 17th year.
“I like to work with my coaches and we always have that conversation after the season,” Dowell said Saturday night.
“We have to talk about the elephant in the room, right? We’re not where we want to be, for sure. My position is what can I do to help take the next step. How do we get this rolling?
“We have a great arena, a great following in this city, a great campus and a lot of talent in the area. To be relevant, you have to win.”
Hansen has had to move the program from Division II to Division I and play numerous “money” games at places like Kansas and Indiana over the years.
He needed the win last Saturday. He could use some more.
» Creighton men’s basketball coach Greg McDermott sounded as surprised as anyone after the second-half collapse to Xavier. Mac is still learning about his young team and they threw him a nasty curve.
The young Jays need some leaders to step up. They really miss Shereef Mitchell, who has missed most of the season with an injury. The junior would have shared point guard duties with Ryan Nembhard and would have been a good on-court mentor.
“We miss him a ton,” McDermott said. “He hasn’t played in so long you almost forget how much you miss him.
“Shereef is an Energizer Bunny. Along with that, he’s got by far the most experience of anyone in our program. That’s a killer. But we’ve moved past that. We have to. I think with Shereef our record would be much different.”
One more Jays note: the team ranks 305th in 3-point shooting at 30.7% (124 of 407). I know they had turnover, but that’s unfathomable.
» Bud Selig benefited from the steroids era of baseball and is in the Hall of Fame. Why not Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens? Love the history of Cooperstown, but it’s such an inconsistent, uneven place.
» I don’t think John Cook has any problems with the transfer portal. Landing three-time Penn State All-American Kaitlyn Hord. It almost doesn’t seem fair.
» My favorite players are role players. I love watching them work, their genius is in the little things. That’s what I love the most about Chucky Hepburn. He has star qualities but he plays like a role player. That’s rare.
» No NFL overtime buzz this week, but I need to share this idea from reader Kevin Hughes.
Kevin says make the coin toss before the game count for overtime too. If you win the toss at the beginning, you win the toss if there’s overtime.
That way a team that knew it had lost the coin toss in overtime would go for two at the end of regulation.
I say take it a step farther: If you win the toss at the start and defer, then you defer in overtime too. Would make for quite the gamble.
What do you think, guys?
» Joe Burrow might be living on the air in Cincinnati. But he’s no Johnny Fever. RIP, Howard Hesseman.
» One more and I’m outta here: Happy 98th to Jack Payne, the voice of a generation, the voice of the College World Series, our voice of summer. One more time, folks. Scooch in.
