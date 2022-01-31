Shatel: Husker fans have Zac Fever. Thank Bill Callahan for that

There’s a buzz going through the Maverick fan base wondering if first-year Athletic Director Adrian Dowell will take any action after the season.

Dowell, who attends all the games, said he’ll sit down and talk with Hansen after the season. The Mavs are 4-18 in Hansen’s 17th year.

“I like to work with my coaches and we always have that conversation after the season,” Dowell said Saturday night.

“We have to talk about the elephant in the room, right? We’re not where we want to be, for sure. My position is what can I do to help take the next step. How do we get this rolling?

“We have a great arena, a great following in this city, a great campus and a lot of talent in the area. To be relevant, you have to win.”

Hansen has had to move the program from Division II to Division I and play numerous “money” games at places like Kansas and Indiana over the years.

He needed the win last Saturday. He could use some more.