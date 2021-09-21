Shatel: Huskers are going to The Woodshed. But will Michigan State take them there?

Nebraska provides an easy mark because Husker fans show up. On Monday, Tucker issued a challenge and rally cry to his fan base: Nobody sells a ticket to Nebraska fans. All they get is their 2,500 allotment.

We heard the same thing when Tucker coached Colorado two years ago. How’d that work out? (The Big Red showing, not the score.)

Nicknames can be fleeting. Tucker posted a tweet that reminded The Woodshed name is not original — one of Nick Saban’s MSU assistants used it in 1999, the year the Spartans went to the Citrus Bowl.

The next year Saban went to LSU and took The Woodshed with him.

Tucker is trying to revive the name. It's a play to rally his team and fans in a game they have to have. Now it’s up to his blue-collar, physical bunch to back it up. He’s betting they can.

It’s not quite as iconic as “Big House” or “Horseshoe” — those are brilliant because they don’t depend on the final score.

College football stadiums are always as intimidating as the teams that play in them. But this is worth a shot.

On the other hand, if the Spartans need this to get them ready, then Nebraska already has a shot.