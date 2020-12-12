Shatel: Huskers could have taken a step forward. Instead, they tripped over the carpet

LINCOLN — There’s one week left, but Nebraska’s football season ended on Saturday.
The Huskers will play a Big Ten East team next week, Dec. 19. That will be this year’s bowl game. The Sparty Bowl. The Harbaugh-Frost Bowl.
And while it will give players another chance to play, that game won’t change this 2020 season. It won’t tell us anything we don’t already know.
Nebraska had a chance to do that against Minnesota.
Had a chance to get a third victory and set up a 4-4 year. A chance to make a bowl game for the first time in four years.
A chance for tangible progress, a step forward, optimism to build upon.
But for the second time this season, they followed up victory by tripping over the carpet.
Nebraska lost to Minnesota, 24-17, and it was a loss that didn’t have to happen.
The whole day was a missed opportunity. One after another.
» A chance to come out and stomp on a Minnesota team that was down 33 players to COVID-19 and hadn’t played in three weeks.
» A chance to establish the run against the nation’s 111th-ranked run defense. Instead, a Gopher interception that led to a 7-0 lead.
» Two missed touchdown throws by quarterback Adrian Martinez.
» A targeting call late in the first half that cost NU four points — turning a Minnesota field goal into a touchdown — and the services of corner Cam Taylor-Britt in the second half.
» A shanked, eight-yard punt.
» A missed field goal.
» A 10-yard holding call that nullified a Martinez touchdown run late.
You could call it a mystifying day, but that’s for those of us who thought this bunch had learned its lesson.
The truth is, Nebraska is still only consistent at one thing: being inconsistent.
Nebraska now sits at 2-5 with only one victory over West division teams (Purdue). Minnesota, a team ravaged by the pandemic, has three wins.
Meanwhile, did anyone think Penn State, 3-5, would win three games before NU when it left here on Nov. 14?
It’s hard to know what to think after this one. Or where to begin.
How does Martinez go from completing 41 of his last 50 passes to 16-for-27 with so many errant passes?
Was the shoulder bothering him? Frost said that wasn’t the case.
What about running back Dedrick Mills? This was a game that called for a rugged back to carry the load.
Mills’ injury this season has been a mystery — they don’t talk about injuries. But with just 12 carries, you figure he’s not right yet.
Where are the other running backs?
Wan’Dale Robinson had eight carries and averaged 6.1 yards per carry. But it still seems a waste to line him up in the backfield, like telling the nifty playmaker to gain yards inside a department store during Christmas.
He’s much more dangerous in the wide open spaces.
NU’s run game has become Martinez taking the snap and looking for a hole. He had 15 carries for 96 yards. Martinez is very good at it, but more and more it seems defenses are ready for that quick draw.
Meanwhile, there still seems to be something missing from the Frost passing game. A downfield threat, for one. But when Robinson flashed open down the sideline, Martinez overthrew him.
What’s a play-caller to do?
If the quarterback is struggling, find a run game.
Frost said he “loved the game plan” before adding that you have to hit the open passes and you have to protect the passer.
The coach is correct that the play-caller is only as good as the execution. But it’s his job to put the players in the best position to execute, too.
Nebraska’s very first play was a swing pass to Robinson, who dropped the backward throw and fell on it. Loss of nine.
Second-and-19, right out of the gate.
On the next series, which began at the NU 4, Mills and Martinez had runs of seven and nine yards to 20. Martinez appeared shaken and left the game.
Enter Luke McCaffrey, whose first two plays were passes. They weren’t close. The second glanced off a receiver and was intercepted at the Huskers’ 35.
The pattern continued in the third quarter with NU still only down, 17-14.
On first down at his 36, Frost attempted passes on first and second down. Incomplete. Martinez ran for four yards. Punt.
Next series, at the NU 24: A pass and run for a first down. Then an incomplete pass on first down. A sack on third down. Punt.
This, against a Gopher defense that has given up 49, 45, 35 and 31 points this season. And was missing players due to COVID.
What does that say about a Nebraska offense that could only put up 17 points?
That’s not a good offense.
The same is not true of the NU defense. The Blackshirts have been one area that has shown progress in this pandemic season. They’ve been better.
But with an offense averaging just 22.4 points per game, the Blackshirts have to be nearly perfect. That’s asking too much.
Afterward, Frost spoke again about youth, saying, “As they grow they’re going to win more than they lose.”
There’s a saying about young players. Sometimes they get better. And sometimes they just get older. Coaching matters.
One thing we found out in this 2020 season: there’s still a lot of growing to do, a lot of answers still to find. The time between now and next August will be huge.
See you next week. See you next season.
