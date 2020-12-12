Shatel: Huskers could have taken a step forward. Instead, they tripped over the carpet

The coach is correct that the play-caller is only as good as the execution. But it’s his job to put the players in the best position to execute, too.

Nebraska’s very first play was a swing pass to Robinson, who dropped the backward throw and fell on it. Loss of nine.

Second-and-19, right out of the gate.

On the next series, which began at the NU 4, Mills and Martinez had runs of seven and nine yards to 20. Martinez appeared shaken and left the game.

Enter Luke McCaffrey, whose first two plays were passes. They weren’t close. The second glanced off a receiver and was intercepted at the Huskers’ 35.

The pattern continued in the third quarter with NU still only down, 17-14.

On first down at his 36, Frost attempted passes on first and second down. Incomplete. Martinez ran for four yards. Punt.

Next series, at the NU 24: A pass and run for a first down. Then an incomplete pass on first down. A sack on third down. Punt.

This, against a Gopher defense that has given up 49, 45, 35 and 31 points this season. And was missing players due to COVID.