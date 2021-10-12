Shatel: I'd never heard of 'disconcerting signals.' Erik Chinander hadn't either

“His journey is going to be a little different,” said Carter-Williams, who plays for the Orlando Magic. “I think he’ll spend some time in the G League. But man, he works so hard.
“They gotta tell him to leave the gym every day. It is just who he has been since he has been younger. I really believe he is going to do great things in this league. He is just going to take a different road, but I’m happy for him. He is really talented and he’ll get his time to show what he can do.”
» One more and I’m outta here: The esteemed $5 Bits of Broken Chair, trophy, now in its fifth year, remains a favorite.
It’s got a cool history, based on social media, and it raises money for good causes in both Minnesota (Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital) and Nebraska’s Team Jack Foundation.
This year has already set a record with over $17,000 in donations, including $10,000 from Nebraskans for Team Jack.
Donations can be made prior to Saturday’s game by visiting
brokenchairtrophy.com/donate.
Photos: Nebraska football battles No. 9 Michigan
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) walks off the field after a Michigan touchdown in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning catches 24-yard fourth-down pass on Nebraska's first drive against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets as Michigan works on their second drive of the game against Nebraska Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson runs 43-yards after making a first-quarter catch against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker commit Malachi Coleman stands on the sidelines before the start of the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure can't catch a first quarter pass as he is held by Michigan's Vincent Gray on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson sacks Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara late in the first quarter for a 13-yard loss on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt batts away a pass intended for Michigan's Daylen Baldwin late in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Daxton Hill intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Austin Allen as he gets knocked down by R.J. Moten in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne tackles Michigan's Blake Corum in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A red balloon escapes a fan's grasp and floats away as Nebraska fails to score in the first half against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska holds up a picture of Elvis to call a play in the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Mike Sainristil holds the ball up in front of Nebraska's Deontai Williams after a 48-yard catch late in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Mike Sainristil pulls in a 48-yard catch in front of Nebraska's Deontai Williams late in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost talks to officials after they ruled Michigan's Hassan Haskins had scored touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday. On further review it was ruled Cade McNamara was down before the handoff to Haskins.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure, Austin Allen and Zavier Betts celebrate a 46-yard touchdown reception by Allen in the third quarter in front of Michigan's Vincent Gray on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen catches a 46-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen celebrates a 46-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter in front of Michigan's Vincent Gray on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) sacks Michigan's Cade McNamara (12) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) and Ty Robinson (99) celebrate a sack by Robinson in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) and Garrett Nelson (44) can't get a hold of Michigan's Blake Corum (2) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne (0) brings down Michigan's Blake Corum (2) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) steps out of bounds before reaching the end zone in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) pushes against Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) in the end zone during the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The touchdown was called back.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost argues with referees and points to the replay after a touchdown was counted for Michigan in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. The touchdown was called back after further review.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Mike Sainristil (5) makes a catch in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) rushes in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Jurgens (51) lines up in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass to Michigan's Cornelius Johnson (6) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) passes the ball in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday, October 09, 2021.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) takes down Michigan's Luke Schoonmaker (86) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Omar Manning (5) lifts his helmut during huddle during a timeout in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (0) is brought down by Michigan's Josh Ross (12) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Blake Corum (2) is brought down by Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) and Nick Henrich (42) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday, October 09, 2021.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontre Thomas (97) reaches out for Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates a play in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a pass to Michigan's Cornelius Johnson during the first half of their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's DJ Turner interferes with a pass to Nebraska's Oliver Martin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Huskers fans react after a call at the end of the first half during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson catches a third-quarter touchdown pass against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson catches a third-quarter touchdown pass in front of Michigan's Josh Ross on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontai Williams intercepts a third-quarter pass intended for Michigan's Erick All on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores on a third-quarter two-point conversion in front of Michigan's Josh Ross, left, and Aidan Hutchinson on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Levi Falck scores a third-quarter touchdown in front of (from left) Michigan's Josh Ross, Junior Colson and Aidan Hutchinson on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran, left, and Adrian Martinez celebrate Martinez's fourth quarter touchdown run to give them a 29-26 lead over Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska put on a light show before the start of the fourth quarter with Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Hassan Haskins hurdles Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke on a fourth quarter run on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The squirts out as Nebraska's Adrian Martinez fumbles late in the fourth quarter and it was recovered by Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer tackles Michigan's J.J. McCarthy in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Daylen Baldwin can't pull down this fourth quarter pass in front of Nebraska's Quinton Newsome on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A Husker fan reacts after the Huskers lost their game against Michigan 32-29 on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) hits a wall of Michigan defense before fumbling the ball late in the fourth quarter of the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Levi Falck (88) runs in for a touchdown in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) runs back an interception in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) leaps over Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (9) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Levi Falck (88) celebrates a touchdown in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A light show between the third and fourth quarters in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) runs in for a touchdown in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Cornelius Johnson (6) misses a pass in the end zone while being tailed by Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) rushes in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure (3) rushes in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Connor Culp (33) celebrates an extra point in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's J.J. McCarthy (9) passes the ball in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Daylen Baldwin (85) misses a pass and gets caught doing the splits with Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) stuck under him in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) runs back an interception in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Matt Masker (18) celebrates a Nebraska interception in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Blake Corum (2) rushes with Marquel Dismuke (9) chases after him in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) makes a catch in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Hassan Haskins (25) runs out of reach of Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) and AJ Collins (42) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) prevents a potential catch by Michigan's Cornelius Johnson (6) in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) walks off the field after an injury in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tyreke Johnson (1) walks off the field following the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during their game against Michigan on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter during their game against Michigan on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez (2) runs in for a two point conversion in the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Michigan won the game 32-29.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer during Nebraska's game against Michigan on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Michigan's Braiden McGregor warms up before their game against Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome breaks up a pass to Cornelius Johnson during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Will Nixon evades Michigan's Gemon Green during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Will Nixon, center, tries to evade Michigan's Brad Hawkins, left, and Josh Ross, right, during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Michigan's Josh Ross, left, and Daxton Hill, right, try to tackle Nebraska's Samori Toure during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter during their game against Michigan on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran, center, and Travis Vokolek, right, celebrate with Adrian Martinez after his touchdown in the fourth quarter during their game against Michigan on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter during their game against Michigan on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Nebraska fans cheer between the third and fourth quarter light show during Nebraska's game against Michigan on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer between the third and fourth quarter light show during Nebraska's game against Michigan on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka (65) runs a drill before the start of the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leads his team's warm up before the start of the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Steven Jones watches Nebraska warm up before their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco watches warm up before the Michigan game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leads his team's warm up before the start of the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Max Dye front, and his brother Rex, climb the Husker Legacy statue outside of Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska and Michigan on Saturday.
Max is 8, Rex is 5, and they are from Sutherland, Nebraska and will be attending their first game.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Garrett and his son Lincoln head to Memorial Stadium for the Nebraska and Michigan game on Saturday. Lincoln, who was celebrating his 10th birthday today, predicts a 27-21 Nebraska victory. They are from York, Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Curtis Fehrer, left, and Kirsten Awe sport opposing jerseys outside of Memorial Stadium Nebraska Michigan on Saturday. They are from Sioux City, Iowa.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Harris, of Lincoln, grills burgers and hot dogs at Lolo's before the Nebraska versus Michigan football game on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers Rex (left), 5, and Max Dye, 8, of Sutherland, Nebraska, climb the Husker Legacy statue outside Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska versus Michigan football game on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Benjamin Cash, a sophomore finance major, sports some Husker overalls before the Nebraska versus Michigan football game on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
A banner is displayed at the Theta Xi house before the Nebraska versus Michigan football game on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Jemma, a three-year-old golden retriever, and Roy, a 3-month-old golden retriever, belonging to Carolyn Hanish, of Lincoln, chill before the Nebraska versus Michigan football game on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Roy, a 3-month-old golden retriever, belonging to Carolyn Hanish, of Lincoln, chill before the Nebraska versus Michigan football game on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans walk the University of Nebraska campus in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez warms up before the Michigan game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball recruit Blaise Keita stands on the sidelines before the start of the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska basketball recruit Gus Yalden stands on the sidelines before the start of the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Sarah Warwick, 16, of Lincoln, reads through homework assignments before selling pop during the Michigan vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
