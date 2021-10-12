Shatel: I'd never heard of 'disconcerting signals.' Erik Chinander hadn't either

» ESPN’s Andrea Adelson was in Lincoln last week to cover the Michigan game and talk with Scott Frost and Trev Alberts. Some notable quotes from Alberts:

On if he believes Frost is the right man to lead Nebraska forward: “I do. I’m proud of Scott. Scott’s working really hard and I’ve seen Scott grow and mature. The reality is none of us are finished products. If we get everyone operating from a position of strength, we’re going to be pretty good. I’m not sure administratively we were always very helpful in that area and that’s my job.”

On being focused on relevancy: “It’s a broad term. Let’s stop worrying about when are we going to win the West and when are we going to win the Big Ten.

“When are we going to be a team where people watch the film and say, “uhh, those guys play hard.’ I’m going to tell you I’m really proud of how hard our guys are playing.”

On how a culture of doing things the right way starts with the A.D.: “A place like this, if you’re not careful, you can get comfortable and lethargic and entitled. That’s not what this place was built on.”