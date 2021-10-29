Shatel: If Nebraska has made progress, it will show in the Huskers' next four games

If there has been progress, and the program is ready to take the next step, it will show on the scoreboard these next four games.

To be sure, there are stout defenses ahead. But if the Nebraska offense that piled up points on Northwestern and Michigan shows itself, NU (30.8) is averaging more points than Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa.

They’ve just got to find their way past the forcefield in the red zone — the one that reared its ugly head again at Minnesota.

The next four are big for the assistant coaches who followed Frost from UCF. Equally big for players who may or may not enter the transfer portal, depending on how they see their roles change.

It seems certain there will be some change, on both the staff and with the portal, after this season.

The season within a season begins with Purdue and offensive guru Jeff Brohm. Like Frost, Brohm has found that scheme is valuable, but in the Big Ten, grit and guts are more handy weapons.

Just like what Purdue showed at Iowa two weeks ago.

Nebraska is 5-3 against the Boilers in the Big Ten, but Brohm gave Frost one of his first lessons in Big Ten Football back in 2018.