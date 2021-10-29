Shatel: If Nebraska has made progress, it will show in the Huskers' next four games

LINCOLN — Grab a chair. Some popcorn. Your favorite beverage.
The show is about to begin.
No bold, broad statements from Trev Alberts are necessary. The A.D. can sit back and watch. The next four games will do the talking for him.
Meanwhile Husker fans can debate whether there has been enough progress, or not. Who should or should not come back and how many. All that.
And the press box wags can point out that the last three NU head coaches did more than Scott Frost and were all fired — two of them after four years.
And some will argue Nebraska is due to give a coach more time.
The next four games will write their own narrative. Provide their own road map.
Purdue. Ohio State. At Wisconsin. Iowa.
In many ways, it’s a season unto itself. Games of substance, with piles of evidence for a head coach trying to present his case.
Yes, three wins are needed for Nebraska, 3-5, to reach a bowl game. If that’s the make-or-break line.
But the last two games loom as get-out-of-jail cards.
Say that the Huskers finish 2-2, but one of those wins comes at Camp Randall Stadium, which has been a house of horrors for the Big Red since 2011.
Or say one of those wins comes over Iowa, breaking a six-game win streak and perhaps knocking the Hawks out of the Big Ten championship game.
Either one of those would qualify as a big win. Frost would ride a huge wave of emotion from the fan base.
And if they beat Wisconsin and returned home to play Iowa to go to a bowl game? Apathy wouldn't be able to buy a ticket.
Beat Ohio State? Well, use your imagination.
A 5-7 record may not mean a bowl game, but it would include a win that would bring the coach and fan base something almost as meaningful: Proof. And hope.
Those are the winning scenarios. Go to the other extreme. Anything less than a 2-2 finish won’t play well with the home crowd or the folks who write big checks. And there will be an elephant in Alberts’ office.
Four games. With the spotlight on many.
The culture that Frost has built. The progress that has been made in cleaning up mistakes. The work that remains.
Can they make a positive play on special teams? Come up with a wrinkle or two that sways a game?
Can they find playmakers like Omar Manning and Samori Touré — both of whom have six total catches in the last three games?
If there has been progress, and the program is ready to take the next step, it will show on the scoreboard these next four games.
To be sure, there are stout defenses ahead. But if the Nebraska offense that piled up points on Northwestern and Michigan shows itself, NU (30.8) is averaging more points than Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa.
They’ve just got to find their way past the forcefield in the red zone — the one that reared its ugly head again at Minnesota.
The next four are big for the assistant coaches who followed Frost from UCF. Equally big for players who may or may not enter the transfer portal, depending on how they see their roles change.
It seems certain there will be some change, on both the staff and with the portal, after this season.
The season within a season begins with Purdue and offensive guru Jeff Brohm. Like Frost, Brohm has found that scheme is valuable, but in the Big Ten, grit and guts are more handy weapons.
Just like what Purdue showed at Iowa two weeks ago.
Nebraska is 5-3 against the Boilers in the Big Ten, but Brohm gave Frost one of his first lessons in Big Ten Football back in 2018.
That lesson: In the ultra-vanilla and ultra-competitive Big Ten, there are no winnable games. There are only losable games.
That seems long ago. Frost has endured many other lessons since then. He’s adjusted his approach and roster to the Big Ten. He’s got his favorite team, deeper and more capable of winning those Big Ten games and moving toward fulfilling his promise.
And while there is no shortage of Husker folks who are calling for a fifth year to let a native son show what he can do, there’s no time like the present, either.
Four games. They will tell us a lot. And we’ll all be listening.
Tom’s Pick: The Husker offense returns. Nebraska 31, Purdue 21.
tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH