Shatel: If Notre Dame can play football, so can the Big Ten

» There is no truth that Nebraska is talking about moving to the Big 12. However, there might be conversations about going to the Sun Belt.

» It was refreshing to see college football games with fans in the stands Saturday. Kansas State announced a crowd of 11,041 but it sure looked like a lot more on TV. Some of the students ended up cramming close together. Same at Notre Dame.

My favorite visual was the Iowa State band, each member six feet apart in the stands. Hearing them, you couldn't tell the difference. The Cyclones sounded great.

» If there are Nebraska home football games this year, we’re not sure how many fans will be able to attend. But I hope they let a lot of students in and give them great seats close to the action. That’s a trend NU should go toward in the future. Until that seat matrix is solved, give the students prime seats in this partial season.

» The next big quarterback at Oklahoma is named Spencer Rattler. And he’s from Arizona. Of course he is. Well, at least he won’t need a nickname.

Somewhere, Kenny Stabler is smiling.

» During the last month, I received many, many emails. One of the most notable came from former Husker Chad Kelsay.