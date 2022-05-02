Shatel: If you're going to get hit by the NCAA, at least Nebraska could win

First downs and second guesses:

Show cause? Big deal. Scott Frost is already under a Show Significant Progress order from Trev Alberts.

Anytime there are NCAA sanctions it should be a serious matter. But what the NCAA handed down on Monday is more embarrassment for Frost and his program than anything else. More evidence of his shortcomings as a head coach.

I mean, if you’re going to get hit by the NCAA, at least win, right?

This doesn’t add weight to the 2022 season. Frost has to win, and perhaps big, regardless of what the NCAA did.

It’s another reminder of what could have been avoided by simply hiring a good special teams coach in 2018.

— You have to admit: with all that’s happening with transfers and NIL, it’s a little hard to get worked up by these sanctions.

By passing on both transfers and NIL, the NCAA essentially gave the green light to free agency and booster payments in college football. What a historic blunder.

Okay, now let’s relax on some of the emotional rhetoric out there.

Are you really going to stop watching the games? When the Huskers and Sooners come out of the tunnels at Memorial Stadium next September, nobody’s going to be thinking about NIL money.

The transfer portal isn’t going to torpedo the game. It’s going to bring something much-needed: Hope.

And if the NIL is part of luring transfers and lifting up programs that need them, then the game is a better place.

Take your favorite scarlet-and-cream program, for instance.

Good portal: Casey Thompson and Chubba Purdy. Bad portal: Casey Rogers.

Good portal: Ochaun Mathis.

Based on the reactions I heard to Mathis’ decision on Saturday, I’d say Husker Nation is excited and thankful for the portal.

This time. There will be other times when the ledger goes the other way.

I know the potential problems. Here’s my solution:

Give portal privileges to two groups: four-year graduates and first-year freshmen.

Four-year athletes have paid their dues. After four years, you’ve made friends and grades. But you’ve been there, done that. Many are ready for a change of scenery.

As a parent of a college sophomore, I know what freshmen go through. The first semester can be lonely, rough. By the second semester, it gets better or it doesn’t.

Many of my daughter’s high school friends left their college choice after one year. This or that didn’t go as promised. It was the wrong fit.

It happens. It’s hard to know all that as a high school kid who made one or two visits to a campus.

I would allow freshmen athletes a one-time chance to enter the portal _ after they completed one year at the college.

Everyone else? Stay put. Or transfer and sit out a year.

— Meanwhile, some of the reactions to NIL are over-the-top dramatic. Come on, folks.

Where were you over the last 30 or 40 years when some boosters were paying college football and basketball players hundreds of thousands to play for their alma mater?

And “pay for play” is going to ruin the game? It already would have happened.

NIL was intended to give college athletes some pocket money, perhaps a couple thousand here or there. It was not intended to give the green light to boosters to give $500,000 to a 17-year-old.

Leave it to the adults to mess things up.

What’s a 17-year-old kid going to do with $500,000, anyway? They don’t really want, or need, that much.

Moderation, they say, is the key to life. And with moderation the NIL will be a big equalizer for Nebraska and Creighton and perhaps UNO.

We live in a state without major-league sports. College sports players are our heroes.

There’s a lot of money in this state, particularly in Omaha. And people with money who like to spend it on their college teams.

NIL should offer an advantage, an impactful supplement to the local teams. If they do it right.

I can’t see local NU and CU boosters here getting into big money bidding wars. That’s not their way and that’s not the culture here. And coaches won’t want kids with their hands out.

The Jays and Huskers programs have enough going for them _ including support _ that NIL money should just be part of the sales pitch.

That’s why I think NIL will be just fine in our neck of the woods. I also think it will correct itself along the way nationally.

Look at what happened last week in Miami, Fla. Hurricanes basketball player Isaiah Wong threatened to transfer if his NIL deal wasn’t sweetened.

A college kid demanding a raise? Here we go.

But LifeWallet CEO John Ruiz, a huge Miami booster in charge of its NIL efforts, refused, saying he didn’t “negotiate.”

Wong backed down. He’s not leaving. And the message was sent across the channels.

It’s important to remember we’re still in the beginning stages of this wild and crazy world. A lot can change and probably will, especially when the NCAA announces potential changes to the Division I structure in August.

In the meantime, relax. The games won’t be ruined. Unless NU doesn’t get special teams fixed.

— Speaking of NIL, I wonder how that will play out in Baylor Scheierman’s choice between Arkansas, Creighton, Nebraska, Clemson and Duke. Specifically, how the NIL offers from the two local schools stack up.

Could be an interesting first case study in how the two schools will use NIL _ and how much they’ll offer _ in future battles for recruits.

—Some of the members at Lost Rail Golf Club may recognize the name of their director of golf, Ty Stewart. Especially if they’re a long-time Nebraska football fan.

Stewart, a 1990 Westside High grad, was the kicker at Iowa State when the Cyclones stunned NU, 19-10, in 1992.

Stewart kicked four field goals in the legendary Cyclone win.

I’m sure the Husker fans and Stewart will get along fine _ just as long as he doesn’t invite Marv Seiler to the Member Guest.

— One more and I’m outta here: Sandy Buda will be making his first appearance at a UNO sporting event in over a decade on Wednesday night. The former Maverick football coach _ who played baseball and football at KU _ will throw out the first pitch of the UNO-Kansas baseball game.

Sandy says he’s going to wear a KU hat and a UNO shirt. It will be good to see him in that UNO shirt again.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.