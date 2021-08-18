Shatel: In a season about cleaning up mistakes, Scott Frost is off to a slow start

Maybe the violation here is being under NCAA investigation while losing.

Improper use of a special teams analyst? Yes, we know. We’ve seen Nebraska’s special teams.

Unauthorized strength and conditioning workouts during the coronavirus pandemic? I suppose the NCAA could investigate the allegation. But, really, does the NCAA want to delve into that chaotic and emotional time — when schools didn’t know when or who would play — and pull out ticky-tack violations?

A lot of folks are going to say nothing to see here. And I’m not sure they’re wrong.

But allow me to explain why this is worth paying attention.

For one, this story adds to the burden of proof on a coaching staff already under the microscope in the 2021 football season.

Ten days before the big opener of a big season, Nebraska’s athletic director is staging a news conference with the head coach after practice to acknowledge an NCAA investigation.

Movie reference: There’s a scene in “Top Gun” where the commander tells Maverick, “You need to be doing it better and cleaner than the other guy.”

After three losing seasons, that’s Scott Frost.