Shatel: In win over Purdue, Nebraska was the team Husker fans want to see

But you have to crawl before you can walk to the train station. And there was a lot to feel good for Nebraska on Saturday. Finally.

This was a Husker team that fans have wanted to see all along. And it was there all along.

It started with Martinez, whose confidence and execution set the tone. That’s football. Most teams feed off their leading man.

He was on from the start, but those first two possessions were like short putts.

As good as Martinez looked at Iowa, it was that first drive of the third quarter where you saw the command and swagger of a big-time player return.

Nebraska still had many more plays to make, but that statement drive was probably where the Huskers won this game.

Where has Martinez been? Where did he go? Who knows? This wasn’t the guy just a month ago at Northwestern. And maybe that’s Pat Fitzgerald’s defense.

And maybe getting benched resonates all the way to a young man’s soul.

What I saw Saturday was not Martinez’s shoulder. He dinged it up in the second half and had it worked on. Then he came back and made plays that got his team through.