Shatel: In win over Purdue, Nebraska was the team Husker fans want to see

OK class, pen and paper out. Or tablets and laptops. Please pay attention.
This is how you win a football game.
» Go for an aggressive start by blocking a punt, seize momentum, get first blood.
» Now jump on that momentum on the road against an opponent that has its own struggles. Like the sideline penalty that sets up your second touchdown.
» Have your veteran star quarterback play like a veteran star quarterback. Making good decisions and accurate throws.
Throw. Catch. Repeat.
» Put the ball in the hands of your most talented and explosive playmaker for nine catches. What a concept.
» Match strength for strength and win the battle.
Corners Cam Taylor-Britt and Dicaprio Bootle handled the Big Ten’s top receiving duo in single coverage. On the football chess board, that’s checkmate.
» Come out of halftime and drop the hammer with a crisp touchdown drive that extends your lead to 21.
» When Purdue cuts the lead to seven in the fourth quarter, find a way to answer. Doesn’t matter if it looks sloppy. Nebraska-Purdue on Dec. 5 ain’t a beauty contest. Winning is beautiful.
» No turnovers. Repeat. No fumbles. No interceptions. This is a big one.
» Nine penalties, yes. But good news: Purdue had 11 flags.
Rule No. 1: If the other guy wants to make more mistakes, let him. Don’t look prosperity in the eyes and pass out.
Got all that?
Now tattoo it on your brain. Take a selfie with it. Cut and paste and memorize over and over.
And do it again next week.
Nebraska won a football game 37-27 at Purdue on Saturday. That’s all. One game.
But it was also a reminder of what many expected Nebraska to look like in Scott Frost’s third year. A reminder of what this team can do but has not yet on so many occasions.
This was a good win. Jeff Brohm has had Frost’s number in the battle of Jedi football minds. This is a game Nebraska — like the one we saw last week at Iowa — has found a way to lose.
But this time the Huskers won. Pour a tall one. Enjoy.
The offense looked the way it’s supposed to look, with a quarterback dialing up his best playmakers, tight ends pitching in, open receivers making catches, a semblance of a run game.
The Blackshirts were stout when it counted, with the secondary rising up in man coverage and affording the front seven the ability to go sic the quarterback.
A blocked punt. A 49-yard field goal. This is how you football.
But now the hard part: Handling success without dropping it like a carton of eggs on the ice.
Nebraska beat Penn State a month ago in a feel-good story. But a lot of times, if you think you've turned the corner, you run into a wall.
You don't build a program in a week or a season. But winning has to start somewhere.
Let's check back next week if Minnesota is able to shake the impact of COVID-19 and make the trip to Lincoln.
Two straight wins is better than one. Class, that’s important football math.
And three consecutive wins, better than two. And so on.
You hear talk around the program about the young team being “close” to “turning the corner.”
Becoming a winning football team is not something magical, where you turn on a light switch with one game.
There’s no “close” to winning. You either have winning habits or you don’t. And those are developed over time, often after hard lessons.
There’s no corner to turn. A winning program is like a train that never reaches a destination. It just keeps rolling.
Support Local Journalism
But you have to crawl before you can walk to the train station. And there was a lot to feel good for Nebraska on Saturday. Finally.
This was a Husker team that fans have wanted to see all along. And it was there all along.
It started with Martinez, whose confidence and execution set the tone. That’s football. Most teams feed off their leading man.
He was on from the start, but those first two possessions were like short putts.
As good as Martinez looked at Iowa, it was that first drive of the third quarter where you saw the command and swagger of a big-time player return.
Nebraska still had many more plays to make, but that statement drive was probably where the Huskers won this game.
Where has Martinez been? Where did he go? Who knows? This wasn’t the guy just a month ago at Northwestern. And maybe that’s Pat Fitzgerald’s defense.
And maybe getting benched resonates all the way to a young man’s soul.
What I saw Saturday was not Martinez’s shoulder. He dinged it up in the second half and had it worked on. Then he came back and made plays that got his team through.
Don’t know about his shoulder, but his head appears fine.
Martinez’s play, along with the return of Dedrick Mills, unlocked the key to the fireworks store that is Wan’Dale Robinson.
The ball of talent caught nine passes for 114 yards, his first 100-yard plus day this season. Doesn’t it seem like that should be a regular thing?
When No. 1 is out in space making catches and making defensive coordinators dizzy, he’s a threat to convert first downs, keep plays alive and create space for other playmakers.
When Robinson is catching nine passes, that’s how the Frost offense is supposed to look.
Meanwhile, Erik Chinander’s defense is playing well enough to win Big Ten games (sans Illinois). On Saturday, that had everything to do with his two corners.
Taylor-Britt and Bootle took on Rondale Moore and David Bell, mano-e-mano. That bold strategy allowed NU’s front seven to go after stationary quarterback Jack Plummer and throw off the timing of Brohm’s offense.
Taylor-Britt, Bootle and safety Deontai Williams play with a swagger that includes some tongue wagging. Sometimes they walk a fine line.
But defense has always been about swagger and confidence, playmaking and walking the high wire. The defense fed off of its secondary.
Finally, there was the blocked punt by Levi Falck, a grad transfer from South Dakota. There’s a lesson in there, class, about grad transfers and South Dakota kids and blocked punts.
A spark from special teams. Is it a sign for the future? Let’s see where the spark leads.
This was NU’s first regular-season victory in December since defeating Kansas State in Tokyo in 1992 — 28 years to the day.
The program has been around the world and back a few times since then.
But look what might be lining up. There’s Minnesota next week and an unknown league game Dec. 19. Win at least one of those and possibly a fourth game this month if the Huskers get picked by a bowl.
Will it be a December to remember?
Tom's Takes
1. Hello, Adrian Martinez. Good to have you back. That was the quarterback we saw in 2018, showing so much promise with his legs and his passing and decision making.
What a funny game, football. Some had written off the junior after his struggles against Northwestern. Maybe it was the Wildcats defense, maybe it was being benched. Who knows? Martinez has come back with a vengeance the past two games.
Accuracy? No longer a problem. Martinez has completed 41 of his last 50 passes and his confidence, timing and execution carried the offense when Purdue closed to seven and things looked nervous. Welcome back, Adrian. Just in time.
2. Take a bow, Cam Taylor-Britt and the NU secondary. That was tough duty Saturday, not only going up against Rondale Moore and David Bell but taking the Big Ten's best receiving tandem one-on-one.
That's the confidence Erik Chinander had in the corners, and it was earned big time. Bell got them on an 89-yard scoring play but that's going to happen with Purdue. The important thing was the response. Britt's outstretched hand to knock down a big pass to Bell was the portrait of the day. Playmakers. That's how you win. Well done.
3. It's one win. Can Nebraska make it two? Can the Huskers handle success?
After beating Penn State last month, they followed up by laying an egg. Now they face two opponents next week — Minnesota and the Gophers' issues with COVID-19.
If there's a game, there's a big opportunity for NU to make something out of this stretch drive. Win next week and, yes, you can start looking at a bowl game. Could be a very big December.
Nebraska vs. Purdue
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.