Shatel: Is this really how the Adrian Martinez era comes to an end?

The news also gives Logan Smothers a full-game audition, in a very big game.

Could Martinez return to NU? Absolutely. But there will almost certainly be at least one transfer quarterback on board, if not two, and a new coordinator looking for the best fit.

And if he can’t go through spring drills, he’ll be way behind.

The shoulder injury might complicate a transfer somewhere else for Martinez. But there will be suitors. He’ll play again.

Will it be for the Huskers? It seems less likely now. I’ve heard from readers who wonder if Martinez would come back to be a mentor to the other quarterbacks.

My take: If Martinez is going to wear a uniform, he’ll want to play. He won’t come back to be a guy who hangs around and watches others play.

This is an unthinkable finish for those who remember how Martinez entered the stage in 2018. I remember in that Colorado game, a Denver columnist wondered how many Heisman Trophies Martinez would win. That’s how he looked that day.

In four years he got beaten up, on the field and in the critics corner. And he’ll be remembered for struggling to get the team over the finish line.