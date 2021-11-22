Shatel: Is this really how the Adrian Martinez era comes to an end?

First downs and second guesses:
If this was farewell, it was an unceremonious end of an era.
I have no inside information on Adrian Martinez’s future. But looking at the situation, I’d be surprised if we see the classy quarterback play for Nebraska again.
I know Martinez has a shoulder injury serious enough to keep him out of Friday’s finale against Iowa. Also, Scott Frost acknowledged Martinez must “address” the shoulder injury after the season.
The news provides Frost the opportunity to move forward with a new quarterback.
That sure seems the likely scenario, especially if “address” means Martinez must have surgery.
Frost is going to hire a new offensive coordinator. There’s no telling how different the scheme will be next season from the current version. But obviously there will be changes.
Installing the new scheme and plays will be a top priority in spring football, which typically starts in March.
Would Martinez, with shoulder surgery, be ready by then? It would seem a long shot.
You would certainly expect any new coordinator would want to come in and help find his quarterback in the transfer portal, someone to fit his offense.
The news also gives Logan Smothers a full-game audition, in a very big game.
Could Martinez return to NU? Absolutely. But there will almost certainly be at least one transfer quarterback on board, if not two, and a new coordinator looking for the best fit.
And if he can’t go through spring drills, he’ll be way behind.
The shoulder injury might complicate a transfer somewhere else for Martinez. But there will be suitors. He’ll play again.
Will it be for the Huskers? It seems less likely now. I’ve heard from readers who wonder if Martinez would come back to be a mentor to the other quarterbacks.
My take: If Martinez is going to wear a uniform, he’ll want to play. He won’t come back to be a guy who hangs around and watches others play.
This is an unthinkable finish for those who remember how Martinez entered the stage in 2018. I remember in that Colorado game, a Denver columnist wondered how many Heisman Trophies Martinez would win. That’s how he looked that day.
In four years he got beaten up, on the field and in the critics corner. And he’ll be remembered for struggling to get the team over the finish line.
But I’ll remember Martinez for being the right guy at the wrong time. He was never surrounded with a suitable offensive line until the fourth year, and this one isn’t great.
Until this fourth year, the help at the skill position was always a little thin, and the head coach had to alter his scheme after badly underestimating the Big Ten.
That’s what Martinez signed up for, and certainly he could be his own worst enemy time and again.
The question now is will Martinez be on hand Friday for senior day ceremonies? He deserves to take a bow. Even if it’s a final one.
» I understand there is fan fatigue for a player who has been around for four years, especially when the team has not won.
But the people who say Martinez is not a winner don’t know the meaning of the word.
The quarterback played with a broken jaw and high ankle sprain this year, and last Saturday he came back and played on a bum shoulder. And never once complained or used them as an excuse. Think about that.
Martinez was always stand-up and answered all the questions, took all the heat. Whenever I saw him, he always treated people with respect.
Quarterbacks are judged by winning. They all sign up for that.
But one day, well down the road, Martinez will find what a lot of folks discover. That it’s not the accomplishments that people remember, it’s how you treated them. And how you carried yourself.
In my book, that’s a winner.
» Maggie Mendelson, the Utah girl coming to NU to play volleyball and basketball, figures to have an impact. Maybe double impact.
My question: can that impact extend to Nebraska’s youth programs and high schools.
In recent years I’ve heard from countless high school basketball coaches that their numbers are down — because more and more are leaving hoops to play volleyball.
And some are discouraged by their select volleyball coaches to not play multiple sports. If you want the scholarships, volleyball needs to be a year-round effort.
Can Mendelson get more girls to play both sports? NU volleyball coach John Cook hopes so.
“We love those multi-sport athletes,” Cook said. “What’s happening in the big cities, these clubs tell the girls you can’t do both.
“But here in Nebraska, Jordan (Larson), Dani Busboom, all of them, would finish volleyball and then go to basketball practice.”
I hope Mendelson can help reverse the trend. Kids should have fun with sports. As many as possible.
» On Monday Cook referenced Bob Knight when he said it was harder to win the Big Ten championship than the national championship. Of course, Cook was talking about volleyball.
I believe a wise guy might have written that exact thing a couple weeks ago.
» Where have you gone, Ted Baer? I feel so bad for Omaha Lancer fans. The classy and proud junior hockey phenomenon that Baer and Frank Serratore built decades ago is in a sad state. Is there a group, or person, in Omaha who would want to save the day?
» How about those Owls? Union Omaha owner Gary Green may be learning about soccer, but he hired the right coach in Jay Mims, who in turn found the right players. Congrats to all. Now, what about these rumors about a stadium in midtown Omaha?
» One more and I’m outta here: I put a wrap on my first season of “Tom’s Press Pass” videos on Monday. It was big fun. Coming soon: “Tom’s Press Box” will move indoors for the winter. I need time to build a cool set.
