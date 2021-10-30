Shatel: It didn't happen. Scott Frost, Huskers showed true identity in loss to Purdue

But then the fourth-year quarterback who had played so well earlier this season started throwing interceptions. One that was returned for a touchdown. One that he threw as a reckless shovel pass. And a fifth interception that would have scored but was dropped.

Last week Frost hinted that Adrian Martinez was playing hurt and thus, NU couldn’t run its entire offense at Minnesota. If that was the case, then Martinez shouldn’t play. Get the backup in there.

On Saturday, Martinez looked hesitant to take the open run when it was there. And the one time he hoofed it, he stopped a yard short of the first down.

Frost later pointed that out and said the quarterback needs to get the first down. When asked about it, Martinez said the coach knows best, and if that’s what he said, then he should have gotten the first down.

It was an awkward moment. It’s an awkward time.

On Martinez’s health, Frost said, “He’s close (to fully healthy) but at the end of the day, we can’t turn it over four times.”

Frost has tied his program to Martinez. I wouldn’t expect him to abandon his guy now. The time to play Logan Smothers would have been on Saturday, perhaps after the second interception.