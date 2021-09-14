Shatel: Johnny Rodgers and 'goosebump moments' from the Game of the Century

First downs and second guesses of the century:

One of my favorite Nebraska-Oklahoma memories came when I saw Johnny Rodgers in the end zone.

This was 2008, Bo Pelini’s first year and the last time Nebraska visited Owen Field in Norman.

OU decided to hold a Game of the Century reunion, with all the players from that epic game invited to a Friday night reception. The Reunion of the Century.

I was there to cover it. The reception was in OU’s Hall of Fame building in the corner of the stadium. When you parked, you had to walk across the end zone of the field to get there.

What timing. I arrived at the same time as Rodgers. Dressed in a bright red blazer and black slacks, Rodgers made his way across the same end zone where he scored the most famous punt return in college football history.

Across the stadium on a giant video screen they were showing the original ABC broadcast of the 1971 game. And lo and behold, they were at the part of the punt return.

Rodgers stopped and looked up at the screen to watch himself juke, zig, zag and sprint down the sidelines.

“Hey, Johnny,” I said. “How many times have you watched that play?”